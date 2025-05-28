Leveraging The Press Towards Nation-Building

Share

Sometimes it’s pertinent to imagine what the society could look like, or would have become, if the press isn’t present and actively involved in societal activities. The Press can be described as the news media and agencies collectively, especially newspapers and magazines.

In the same vein, freedom of the press is the freedom the press workers or personnel possess to communicate and express their views through the media including print and electronic.

While such freedom mostly implies the absence of interference from an overreaching state, its preservation may be sought through constitutional or other legal protections.

With respect to government information, any government may distinguish the materials that are meant to be public from the ones to be protected based on classification of the information as sensitive, secret, and being otherwise protected from disclosure due to its relevance to protecting the national interest.

Many governments are also subject to sunshine laws or freedom of information legislation that are used to define the ambit of national interest.

The UN’s 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference as well as impart information and ideas through any media regardless of frontiers”.

This philosophy is usually accompanied by legislation ensuring various degrees of freedom such as freedom of scientific research known as ‘scientific freedom’, publishing, press and printing. The concept of freedom of speech is often covered by the same laws as freedom of the press, thereby giving equal treatment to both spoken and published expressions.

The role of the press in nation building cannot be overemphasized. It is noteworthy that, the current socio-political, ethnic and religious intolerance in Nigeria can best be addressed by giving the press a free role not only in presentation of reportage but educating the entire citizenry on the need to embrace absolute tolerance irrespective of their respective affiliations.

Similarly, the contribution of critics in national development or good governance, through presentation of constructive criticism, cannot be effective without the press. They invariably reach out to the public via various fora established by the press

The ongoing terrorism in Nigeria, particularly in the Northern region of the country, coupled with other crises occurring across the Southern region, cannot be properly approached or tackled without involving the press.

In this aspect, the press would enable the citizens and other concerned or affected groups to know what is at stake as well as what is expected of them at any given time. It’s the press that would awaken the general public to acknowledge the anticipated dimension of the said anomalies.

Creating awareness and awakening the consciousness of the populace in this regard, or in a situation of such, cannot be compromised, and suchlike measure can’t be truly achieved without the effort of the press. Considering past elections in Nigeria, we would agree to the obvious fact that the role of the press throughout the exercise was not just enormous, but unquantifiable.

It was the press that enabled both the security operatives and the public to know where and when there was any form of pandemonium or security threat as the case might be as well as the nature of the incident. Thus, the press is empowered to create a platform that’s liable to showcase transparency.

Inter alia, as regards the activities of the political office holders or public officers at large, the press has helped tremendously to fight bribery and corruption that is often exhibited by the said personnel. It is the press that makes the people to be fully aware of the steps being taken by the government towards addressing any issue or anomaly alongside the respective efforts of each of the government functionaries.

Similarly, the contribution of critics in national development or good governance, through presentation of constructive criticism, cannot be effective without the press. They invariably reach out to the public via various fora established by the press. Against this backdrop, the United Nations (UN) thought it wise to proclaim World Press Freedom Day to be honoured every May 3.

The day, as approved by its General Assembly in December 1993 following the recommendation of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has been very helpful in championing causes targeted to promote the press functions. It’s an annual global event instituted to foster supports over impact of press on nation-building.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of the press freedom, assess the state of press freedom throughout the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence, and among all, pay tribute to journalists who have lost their precious lives in the line of duty across the global community.

At such a critical moment, there is need for all concerned authorities and groups in Nigeria to safeguard the Freedom of Information (FOI) law that is aimed at restructuring the Nigerian democratic system.

On the other hand, there’s an urgent need for the release of all the journalists and media personnel across the globe that are being detained unjustly by the police or any law enforcement agency. More so, the governments at all levels ought to stop further arrest and intimidation of activists whom they perceive as critics of their negative political agenda or mission.

It suffices to say that the press ought to be given a thorough free role in reporting and seeking solution to issues that may threaten the peace and unity of our great country. On their part, the members of the media must at all times concentrate on objective or unbiased reportage. They are expected to think beyond their individual interests in any circumstance they find themselves.

In view of this, no member of the press should in any occasion, or on any ground, publish any story without embarking on thorough and adequate investigation. In other words, investigative reporting ought to be the watchword of every pressman.

As a press personnel, you aren’t meant to publish a story based on speculations; rather, the ethics of the job mandates you to go into fact-finding having heard or gotten a story, towards ascertaining its actual origin and basis.

Needless to state that you are not in any way meant to publish any news in error. Furthermore, any practising journalist is expected to abstain from partisanship while carrying out his or her lawful obligations regardless of the pressure or circumstance.

Thus, you must remain resolute in your decisions. Never you publish any story with a view to pleasing any individual or corporate body; just do the needful no matter whose ox is gored.

Most importantly, a media practitioner mustn’t be reckoned to be a money monger. Money mongering in the media industry is highly forbidden, thus must be passionately detested by any media personnel. You are only bound to be passion-driven in your day-to-day activity instead of being driven by material things.

No doubt, with true passion, any professional would attain to the peak of the profession he or she is into, provided they remain consistent and resilient. This is the reason you must possess an independent mindset irrespective of the circumstance, to avoid being negatively influenced by any individual or entity.

Moreover, as much as any pressman wouldn’t tolerate any form of embarrassment either from the members of the public or anyone in a position of authority, they are equally expected to concentrate only on the needful at all cost as regards the ethics of the profession.

This is a clarion call for every media worker, both in Nigeria and overseas, to have a candid rethink with a view to making amends where need be. Think about it!

Share