Leveraging Cloud Computing For Business Sustainability

Since businesses across the world now depend on technology for survival, especially emerging technologies, there have been calls by stakeholders to entrepreneurs in Nigeria to take advantage of cloud computing for the sustainability of their businesses, Abolaji Adebayo reports

Technology has been helping businesses to grow across the world. Companies have been following the trends in the tech ecosystem, keeping abreast of the emerging technologies. Many of them are now moving to cloud computing for the sustainability of their businesses.

While companies are moving to the cloud, many others, particularly in developing countries like Nigeria, are yet to take advantage and leverage the potential of cloud computing to grow their businesses even though businesses now survive in the cloud.

The Vice-President, Cox Business Oklahoma, Ashley Perkins, said: “With its low upfront cost and benefits that can include increased efficiency, anywhere access, im- proved cash flow, and reduced risk during a crisis, it’s hard to imagine why any business would not at least consider making a move to the cloud.

Cloud computing

Cloud computing involves the delivery of computing services over the Internet, including storage, servers, databases, software, and more. Instead of relying on local infrastructure, businesses can tap into remote servers and resources hosted in data centers managed by cloud service providers.

This shift from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud brings numerous advantages in terms of sustainability. “I feel confident in saying that cloud computing is the future of business. Cloud computing puts “big company” capability and capacity within reach of a smaller business’ resources and budgets and provides access to state-of-the-art data centers with highly trained experts who will keep you up and running 24-7.

“The competitive advantages of cloud computing, including the ease of moving data and applications, make it an opportunity that is too important to ignore. For the reasons mentioned, and more, it’s certainly worth investigating how a cloud solution can help contribute to your company’s performance, productivity, and ROI,” Perkins said.

Evolution

In today’s ever-changing business climate, agility is key for small business owners and their employees. It’s about having the information and resources they need right when they need it, whether they’re on their laptops, tablets, or mobile phones in the office, out in the field, or on the road. And that is where cloud computing comes in. Cloud computing is a digital service that allows users to access important programs and data anywhere they have an internet connection.

Advantage

According to the experts, one of the biggest benefits of pivoting to cloud computing is the increased flexibility it offers companies. “No matter what type of business you’re in, there’s probably a cloud-based app that can help you get things done more efficiently,” the experts say.

Growth potential

Most small businesses are looking for ways to grow and expand. “But there’s a danger in growing too fast too quickly and outpacing your infrastructure. This can lead to a range of issues that can have a negative effect on things like budget and finances, HR and payroll, product delivery, and customer engagement.

“These types of problems only become more difficult if you’re using some sort of in-house solution. For example, while a “do it yourself” solution for tracking calls can work very well when you’re dealing with a limited number of customers, you’re going to run into problems if you suddenly need to rapidly scale your customer service.

“The good news is that there are cloud-based solutions in place that can help solve your needs today, as well as keep pace with your growth and help you get things done tomorrow. That’s the power of the cloud, you have the flexibility to add capacity as you need it, without having to reinvent the wheel,” they said.

Risk reduction

Most small businesses are thinking about managing day-to-day activities, not about what they are going to do if a disaster strikes.“This is understandable; there’s so much to worry about when running a small business that planning for anything else beyond keeping the lights on and the doors open feels like an unnecessary distraction.

“Nevertheless, entrepreneurs still need to make the time to plan for a crisis. “If you’re not prepared for a crisis, you aren’t alone. Seventy-five percent of small business owners don’t have a plan in place for what they’ll do if a disaster strikes.

“Fifty-two percent of small business owners say that it would take at least three months to recover from a disaster. Overshadowing all of this is the simple fact that 40 percent of small businesses never reopen after a disaster shuts them down. “Business cloud services enable your team to perform key job functions, no matter where they’re working from.

Moving your key data and business processes to the cloud provides you with the redundancies you need to make sure that you don’t lose key data or functionality when disaster strikes,” a cloud computing expert, Emmanuel Bamidele, said. He added: “A hosted voice solution allows you to pick up the phone even if your office experiences a service interruption. Cloud storage offsite means you can still get at the information you need even if you can’t physically access your equipment.”

Traditional IT infrastructure

Traditional IT infrastructure relies heavily on physical servers, each consuming substantial amounts of electricity. These servers require extensive cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures, resulting in even higher energy consumption. Additionally, many of these servers operate at low utilisation rates, wasting energy and contributing to unnecessary carbon emissions.

The environmental impact is further compounded by the significant amount of electronic waste generated by outdated or retired hardware. According to Bamide, cloud computing offers several key features that make it a greener alternative to traditional IT infrastructure.

Energy efficiency

Cloud service providers invest heavily in optimising the energy efficiency of their data centers. These facilities are designed to maximise cooling efficiency and reduce power consumption through advanced infrastructure management techniques. By consolidating servers and using virtualization technologies, cloud data centers can achieve higher utilization rates and minimize energy waste.

Scalability

Cloud computing offers unparalleled scalability, enabling businesses to scale their infrastructure up or down based on demand. This elasticity ensures that re- sources are allocated efficiently, preventing over-provisioning and unnecessary energy consumption. When demand decreases, businesses can scale down their resources, thereby reducing their environmental impact.

Hardware waste

By leveraging the cloud, businesses can significantly reduce their hardware waste. With traditional setups, hardware often be- comes obsolete or underutilised, leading to the disposal or inefficient use of resources. In contrast, cloud services allow businesses to rely on shared infrastructure, eliminating the need for excessive hardware and reducing electronic waste.

Renewable energy integration

Many cloud service providers are committed to using renewable energy sources to power their data centers. By investing in solar, wind, or hydroelectric power, these providers reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and minimise their carbon emissions. Businesses that choose cloud services from such providers indirectly contribute to the adoption of reneable energy, further promoting sustainability.

Cloud computing can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of businesses. By leveraging the energy-efficient infrastructure and optimized resource allocation offered by cloud service providers, companies can achieve substantial energy savings. These energy savings translate into reduced carbon emissions, helping businesses play their part in mitigating climate change.

Paperless operations

The cloud also facilitates the adoption of paperless operations. By storing data and documents digitally, businesses can reduce their reliance on paper and minimize their impact on forests. Cloud-based document management systems and collaborative platforms enable seamless file sharing and real-time collaboration, eliminating the need for printing and physical document storage.

Collaboration

Cloud-based collaboration tools have revolutionised the way businesses operate. These tools enable remote work and virtual collaboration, reducing the need for employees to commute and lowering overall carbon emissions associated with transportation. By embracing cloud-based solutions, businesses can promote a more sustainable work environment while enhancing productivity and employee satisfaction.

Cloud-based communication solutions, such as VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) and video conferencing, offer efficient alternatives to traditional communication methods. These solutions eliminate the need for physical infrastructure and travel, leading to reduced energy consumption and fewer carbon emissions. Businesses can hold meetings, connect with clients, and communicate internally without the need for extensive travel, contributing to a greener future.

Green Initiatives

Many cloud service providers have adopted green initiatives to further promote sustainability.

They invest in renewable energy projects, optimize their infrastructure for energy efficiency, and develop programs to minimize waste and emissions. By partnering with environmentally conscious cloud providers, businesses align their operations with sustainability goals and contribute to a cleaner planet.

Challenges

While cloud computing offers significant environmental benefits, there are challenges and considerations to keep in mind. These include data security and privacy concerns, reliance on internet connectivity, potential vendor lock-in, and the need for proper migration planning. Businesses should carefully evaluate these factors and work with reputable cloud service providers to address any potential risks.

Last line

As businesses around the world become increasingly aware of their environmental impact, the need for sustainable solutions has never been more pressing. Cloud computing presents a valuable opportunity for businesses to embrace sustainability and reduce their environmental impact. By transitioning from traditional IT infrastructure to the cloud, companies can benefit from energy efficiency, scalability, reduced hardware waste, and a host of other advantages.