The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics into facilities management (FM) offers a transformative shift from reactive to proactive operational models. This study explores the key applications of AI in FM, including energy optimization, predictive maintenance, space utilization and document management.

The findings indicate that AI-driven FM enhances operational efficiency, supports sustainability goals, and enables data-informed strategic planning. Facilities Management (FM) is under- going a paradigm shift driven by technological advancements, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

Traditionally characterized by reactive and labor-intensive practices, FM is now evolving into a proactive, data-informed discipline that aligns closely with organizational performance, sustainability targets, and user satisfaction. This explores how AI and data analytics can be leveraged to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and strategic value of facilities management. AI-enabled energy management systems can significantly reduce energy consumption by dynamically controlling building systems such as HVAC and lighting.

These systems utilize real-time data from IoT sensors and external variables like weather forecasts to make continuous adjustments that reduce waste while maintaining occupant comfort.

Typical example: AI algorithms integrated with Building Management Systems (BMS) can optimize HVAC operations by adjusting airflow and temperature based on occupancy patterns and climate conditions.

Data analytics further enables the identification of inefficiencies and recommends targeted interventions, contributing to the achievement of environmental and eco- nomic sustainability targets. AI and machine learning facilitate the transition from reactive or scheduled maintenance to predictive maintenance strategies.

By analyzing historical data and real-time input from sensors, AI systems can forecast equipment failures before they occur. IoT-enabled sensors monitor parameters such as vibration, temperature, and pressure. When anomalies are detected, the sys- tem triggers maintenance alerts.

Industry example: A logistics company implemented AI-based monitoring of conveyor systems, reducing unplanned downtime and achieving significant cost savings. AI enables more effective space management by analyzing occupancy data from diverse sources such as Wi-Fi networks, motion detectors, and access control systems. Short-term application: AI supports dynamic space allocation in hybrid work environments through strategies like hot-desking or flexible seating.

AI significantly streamlines daily operations by automating work order management and service request processing. AI can triage, prioritize, and assign service tickets based on urgency, location, and is- sue type, thereby reducing administrative workload.

The integration of AI and data analytics into facilities management marks a trans- formative evolution in how built environ- ments are managed and optimized. From energy efficiency and asset maintenance to strategic planning and workflow auto- mation, AI offers a multifaceted toolkit for driving operational excellence. Akin-Bankole is a facilities manager