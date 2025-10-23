Leveraging AI To Unlock Africa’s Productivity

Following the trend with emerging technologies moving the world forward, stakeholders have been urging Nigeria and Africa to move with the trend, Abolaji Adebayo reports

The winds of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are blowing across the globe, carrying with them the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence. For Africa, a continent brimming with youthful energy and untapped potential, this is not merely another technological trend but a pivotal crossroads.

The choice, as outlined by leaders at the recent GITEX Nigeria 2025 summit in Abuja, is stark: harness AI to catapult into a new era of productivity and innovation, or risk being left behind, forever playing catch-up in a race that is accelerating exponentially.

The urgent call to action was spearheaded by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who framed AI as a critical enabler for competitiveness, job creation, and ultimately, sovereignty. “AI will widen the productivity gap between nations,” Tijani cautioned, his voice echoing a warning for the entire continent.

“Countries that are already ahead will move even faster, while those still catching up will find it even more difficult.” His words painted a clear picture of a world dividing into AI haves and havenots, a future Africa cannot afford to miss.

Productivity gap

The evidence of this gap is already visible on the ground, particularly in sectors like agriculture, which employs a significant portion of the continent’s population. Drawing from his observations in Brazil and South Africa, Minister Tijani illustrated a tale of two agricultural realities.

On one hand, AI-driven precision farming utilises soil sensors, predictive analytics, and drones to optimise yields and slash input costs by staggering amounts, up to 95 per cent in some cases. On the other hand, many Nigerian farmers, reliant on guesswork and outdated practices, average a meagre 2.5 tonnes of maize per hectare, a fraction of Brazil’s 10–12 tonnes.

This disparity is a microcosm of a broader challenge. While AI is driving exponential gains in global finance, logistics, and education, many African economies have yet to fully digitise their core operations. This technological lag has profound implications for continental prosperity and autonomy.

“If we cannot close this gap,” Tijani asserted with grave seriousness, “Africa risks becoming a continent that imports food, imports services and imports innovation.

That is not the Africa we want.” This vision of a perpetually dependent continent, a consumer rather than a creator, served as a powerful rallying cry for the assembled technocrats, innovators, and policymakers. It underscores that the AI conversation is not just about technological adoption but about economic survival and self-determination in the 21st Century.

African AI future

Thankfully, the conversation in Abuja was not solely one of caution but of concrete strategy. Moving beyond theoretical discussions, both Minister Tijani

and the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, outlined a coherent and actionable blueprint for Africa’s AI journey, built on four interdependent pillars. The first pillar is the delicate balance between sovereignty and collaboration.

This involves developing robust national AI strategies tailored to local contexts while actively pursuing shared continental standards to avoid a fragmented, inefficient market. No single African nation can build the necessary AI infrastructure alone.

As NITDA’s Inuwa emphasised, collaboration is key to building shared AI infrastructure, a critical step to ensuring the continent is not a peripheral player in this revolution as it was in past industrial eras. “Any country left behind in this AI revolution risks catastrophe while those who lead will shape the world.

This collaborative spirit must extend beyond governments to include private sector players and academic institutions across the continent, creating a pan-African AI ecosystem that can compete on the global stage,” Inuwa stated. The second pillar focuses on Africa’s greatest asset: its people.

With the world’s youngest population, the continent possesses a demographic dividend that, if properly harnessed, could become its greatest competitive advantage. Initiatives like Nigeria’s “3 Million Technical Talent” programme are foundational to this effort, aiming to equip a generation with future-ready skills.

However, the challenge extends beyond formal training programmes. Dr Amina Adebayo, a Lagosbased tech entrepreneur who attended the summit, expanded on this point. She noted: “It’s not just about coding. We need to foster an AI mindset such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and data literacy, across all sectors, from the smallholder farmer to the medical doctor.

We are training our youth not just to use AI tools, but to build them. We need to create a culture of innovation where they feel empowered to solve Africa’s unique challenges with AI-driven solutions. “This requires a fundamental rethink of educational curricula from primary to tertiary levels, integrating digital fluency and computational thinking as core competencies.

Furthermore, creating attractive opportunities and innovation hubs is crucial to stem the brain drain and ensure that homegrown talent can build and scale solutions locally. The human capital pillar is, therefore, not just about skills acquisition but about creating an entire ecosystem that nurtures and retains innovation.”

The third priority, and one often cited as a major hurdle, is the need to digitise African realities. AI models are only as good as the data they are trained on. A global model trained on datasets from the global north will be ill-equipped to understand local languages, agricultural conditions, or health challenges.

It might fail to diagnose diseases prevalent in Africa or recommend crop treatments unsuitable for the soil. “We must create relevant datasets in agriculture, health and education to ensure AI solutions reflect local needs,” Minister Tijani urged. Inuwa further highlighted the strategic necessity of developing local large language models (LLMs).

He added: “If we do not have our own LLMs, we are effectively outsourcing our cultural and intellectual expression,” he argued. Training AI on diverse African languages, histories, and social contexts is essential to ensure African cultures, values, and linguistic nuances are embedded in the very fabric of global AI systems, preventing a new form of digital colonialism.

This effort requires a concerted push to collect, clean, and annotate vast amounts of locally sourced data, treating data as a strategic national asset. The final, non-negotiable pillar is infrastructure. The most brilliant AI algorithm is useless without affordable, reliable connectivity and the clean energy to power the vast data centres required for computation.

Investing in this digital bedrock is the prerequisite for everything else. “We are talking about a future built on data,” explained Chidi Nwafor, a tech policy analyst based in Accra.

“If our data must be processed in Silicon Valley or Shanghai due to a lack of local computing capacity, we lose sovereignty, we lose speed, and we lose the economic benefits. Building local data centres and ensuring energy stability is as crucial as building roads and ports,” he added.

The infrastructure challenge is twofold. First, there is the need to expand broadband penetration, particularly in rural areas, to ensure inclusive access. Second, and equally critical, is the energy question. AI data centres are notoriously power-hungry.

Africa’s AI ambitions must therefore be intertwined with investments in its energy grid, with a strong emphasis on renewable sources to ensure sustainability and resilience. Without solving the power and connectivity equation, the risk of a severe digital divide within the continent itself becomes a terrifying possibility.

Opportunity

Underpinning this entire framework is a fundamental shift in mindset. For too long, Africa has been viewed primarily as a consumer market for technology developed elsewhere. The AI era presents an unprecedented opportunity to flip this narrative. “AI should be seen as an opportunity for Africa to become a producer, not merely a consumer, of innovation,” Minister Tijani proclaimed.

This sentiment was echoed by the Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Trixie LohMirmand, who called for deeper global collaboration to ensure Nigeria, and by extension Africa, secures a central place in the AI economy.

LohMirmand drew attention to Nigeria’s projected population growth from 230 million today to 400 million by 2050, labelling it a “frontier of digital opportunity.” Her message was one of confidence and long-term vision. “Nigeria is not defined by the headlines or its current challenges, but by the scale of opportunities of tomorrow,” she said. “Those who stay the course are the future of Africa.”

Platforms like GITEX, she affirmed, are crucial for connecting African startups and SMEs to the global ecosystem of investors and partners, allowing them to claim their seat at the global digital table.

Policy to practice

The progress is already beginning. NITDA’s Inuwa pointed to the funding of 45 Nigerian AI-focused startups and the development of a national AI strategy as tangible steps forward. The potential economic payoff is immense; he cited research from Epoch AI suggesting that automation could increase global economic growth by 20 per cent, potentially doubling the world economy within five years.

For African nations, capturing even a fraction of this growth could be transformative, creating millions of jobs and solving long-standing challenges in service delivery.

However, the path forward is complex, fraught with challenges around regulation, ethics, and sustainable funding. The development of a robust policy and legal framework is paramount to foster innovation while protecting citizens from potential harms like data misuse and algorithmic bias.

The consensus from Abuja is clear: the time for abstract discussion is over. The imperative now is for actionable, collaborative, and sustained commitment from governments, the private sector, and the academic community. The alternative is unthinkable, a continent left on the sidelines of history’s greatest technological leap.

Last line

By strategically investing in its people, its data, and its infrastructure, Africa can leverage Artificial Intelligence not as an import, but as a homegrown tool to finally unlock its vast productive potential, ensuring that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is not one it watches from the sidelines, but one it helps to lead.