Leverage Science To Detect, Manage Food Contaminants – WHO

On World Food Safety Day 2025, the World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasised the vital role of science in tackling foodborne diseases and ensuring global food safety.

To mark the day in 2025, the WHO has urged the world community to leverage scientific research and innovation, support and fund scientific research to understand, detect, and manage food contaminants and pathogens.

Similarly, the world body has called on governments and member nations to use evidence-based approaches to guide policy-makers, food industries, and consumers in making safe choices. In addition, the WHO called on governments around the world to update the Global Disease Burden Estimates.

To this end, the WHO mandated by the World Health Assembly (WHA73.5) to update global estimates of foodborne disease burden using indicators like: incidence, mortality and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), among others.

The World Food Safety Day is commemorated on June 7 to raise awareness and promote concrete actions to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks, thereby supporting human health, safe trade, responsible agriculture, and sustainable development.

World Food Safety Day is an opportunity to raise public awareness about issues related to food safety. The theme of World Food Safety Day 2025 ‘Food Safety: Science in Action’ draws attention to the use of scientific knowledge as key to reducing illness, cutting costs and saving lives.

In addition, the theme for 2025 informs risk assessment and hazard identification, enables early detection of contaminants and emerging threats, and helps design innovative technologies and methods to improve food handling, storage, and transport.

By reinforcing science-based food safety systems and addressing these aggravating factors, WHO envisioned a future with safer food, healthier populations, and stronger economies.

Factors that worsen food safety are climate change and environmental pollution

According to the WHO, some of the factors that worsen food safety are climate change and environmental pollution, increased exposure to harmful chemical compounds, urbanisation and population growth, strains in food supply systems and sanitation infrastructure and increased risks of contamination in densely populated areas.

Others are changing lifestyles and consumption patterns, rise in demand for ready-to-eat, processed, or street foods which often raise food safety risks, antimicrobial residues and drug-resistant pathogens, the misuse of antibiotics in agriculture which contributes to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in foodborne pathogens, among others.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Region, improving food safety requires robust commitment to scientific research. By strategically harnessing scientific advances and actively cultivating regional and international collaborations, the Region can enhance food safety and quality, help protect public health and drive economic sustainability forward.

Through collaboration – sharing knowledge, resources and innovations – we establish a strong environment that ensures compliance with food safety regulations and drives significant progress. Our unwavering commitment to science-based food safety paves the way to a healthier and safer future for all.

