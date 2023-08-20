Leverage On Existing Oil Reserves To Boast Oil Production – Ekpenyong

An Oil Industry Expert, Dr Victor Ekpenyong, has advocated that the country should leverage the existing oil reserves to boost oil production to meet revenue shortfalls.

Ekpenyong, Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International West Africa Ltd, a Well Control Services firm who spoke with journalists on Sunday applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for the ongoing repairs on major oil export pipelines nothing that upon conclusion of repair schedules, export capacity would rise significantly.

He noted that vandalism and oil theft have hampered the country’s oil production and kept the nation from harnessing its full production capacity explaining that oil production was being limited by breach of pipelines that evacuate crude from oilfields to export terminals.

The rebound of the Forcados Export Terminal which has been out of service he said will have an increase of export capacity by at least 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) when scheduled repairs on the export trunkline are completed in the next one week.

He said that there was a need to revive idle assets to boost oil production to meet the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota of 1.8 million bpd quota for Nigeria.

Ekenyong noted that there was existing production capacity to meet the shortfall in production from a little over one million bpd current output.

He noted that the country was yet to produce more and leverage the supply cuts occasioned by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis which has pushed up international crude oil prices.

He said “Reports available from NNPCL have it that repairs on Trans Forcados Export Trunkline is almost concluded and the Forcados Export Terminal will be up again and it has the capacity to handle up to 400,000 bpd of oil export.

“The sections of the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline (TNP) which feeds the Bonny Crude Export Terminal is also scheduled to be ready as well so we need to revamp the idle wells to produce enough to meet our OPEC quota and earn more revenue.

Proposed divestments by the government from oil assets in non-producing oil reserves he disclosed will provide opportunities for investors to enter into partnerships with the government to increase oil production.

He noted that the challenges being faced due to the deregulation of the downstream sector would be overcome as soon as efforts to increase domestic refining capacity begin to yield results.

“The efforts being made by the government to increase local refining is very massive, I learnt the rehabilitation work at Port Harcourt refinery has gone far for the President to promise that the plant will be back in December.

“There is also ongoing work in Warri Refinery and these will increase local production of refined petroleum products and reduce imports and subsequent pressure on the naira at the foreign exchange market.

He said that NNPCL remained the dominant importer of refined petroleum products and expressed that the $3 billion facility being put in place by the government would enable more private sector players to augment the supppy deficit.