Leventis Foundation, NYSC Offer N20m Agribusiness Grants To Youth Corps Members

The Leventis Foundation Nigeria and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday announced plans to attract youth corps members to agribusiness through N20 million in grants.

The announcement was made in Abuja by the Executive Director of Leventis Foundation Nigeria, Hope Usieta, at a press conference. Usieta revealed that the full grant package would be unveiled during the upcoming Agricultural Youth Summit, a platform aimed at identifying promising youth-led agribusinesses and offering sustainable solutions.

He explained that 10 youth agripreneurs presenting innovative agribusiness ideas would each receive N2 million as a startup package.

“I am pleased to announce that, in partnership with the NYSC, we will be awarding up to ₦2 million in grants to outstanding young agribusiness owners who present viable ideas and pitches during the summit,” Usieta said. “This initiative is not merely symbolic; it is a deliberate investment in youth-led agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship.”

He added that the summit “will feature expert-led workshops, panel sessions, key stakeholder presentations, and an exhibition of agribusinesses designed to be hands-on and solution-oriented. Each session will provide practical guidance that participants can immediately apply to their ventures.”

Also speaking, the Director of Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) of NYSC, Kehinde Aremu, emphasized that the government supports the program as it aligns with the current administration’s agenda of creating viable opportunities for university graduates.

Aremu noted that several corps members who ventured into agriculture have already achieved substantial success.

He acknowledged that one of the challenges NYSC has faced is helping corps members access the necessary financing to establish innovative agribusinesses.