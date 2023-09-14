Level Of Poverty In Nigeria May Lead To Serious Crisis, PDP BoT Warns

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the level of poverty and anger in the country is capable of snowballing into a serious crisis, if not urgently addressed.

The board, which met in Abuja on Thursday, expressed serious concern at what it described as “the excruciating hardship, worsening insecurity and a general sense of apprehension and despondency across the country,” and blamed them for the hasty implementation of ill-planned policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the BoT noted the continued fall in the value of the naira, which it said, has a negative effect on the economy, resulting in high costs of things and unbearable pressure on families.

The communiqué, which was read by the Chairman of the board Senator Adolphus Wabara, “observed that the nation is currently in a precarious situation under the APC,” adding that Nigerians are looking unto the PDP for solution and direction.

It restated the party’s rejection of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in upholding the declaration of APC as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, “in spite of the evidence clearly pointing to the contrary.”

It however expressed confidence “in the capacity and courage of the Supreme Court to ultimately and decisively right the wrongs and correct the manifest errors contained in the judgement of the PEPC in the interest of the unity, stability and corporate existence of our country.”

The board commended the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, “for following due process of the law in his quest to retrieve the presidential mandate freely given to him at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.”

BoT also said it is monitoring and studying the outcome of cases in various election courts with regard to their level of adherence and respect to the rule of law and evidence before the court.

It resolved to take urgent steps to resist “the current manifest desperation by the APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, and assured Nigerians that despite the challenges, “the PDP remains united, stronger and more determined to continue to lead the charge to rescue our democracy and return our nation to the path of credible elections, rule of law, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”