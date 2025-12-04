Letter Of Credence: Tinubu Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Peace, Regional Cooperation

President Bola Tinubu has assured the global community of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity across borders through strengthened partnerships.

The President made this pledge while receiving Letters of Credence from 17 ambassadors and four high commissioners at the Council Chamber of the State House.

He encouraged the diplomats to engage meaningfully with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and affirmed his open-door policy for constructive collaboration.

“Your accreditation today reaffirms the depth of our bilateral ties and our shared commitment to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” Tinubu said. He highlighted Nigeria’s focus on strengthening democratic institutions, driving economic reforms, and creating an enabling environment for investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

Tinubu called for deeper engagements with Nigeria in sectors including trade, energy, agriculture, education, technology, defence cooperation, and cultural exchange, stressing the need to address shared challenges such as security threats, climate pressures, economic instability, and humanitarian issues.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomats, Ambassador of Japan, Suzuki Hideo, described the presentation as historic and praised Nigeria’s leadership in ECOWAS and Africa, commending Tinubu’s economic reforms and counter-terrorism strategies. Hideo said Nigeria stands as a beacon of resilience and promise in the region.

The ambassadors presenting their credentials included: Mr. Suzuki Hideo (Japan); Brah Mahamat (Chad); Rodolf Estime Lekogo (Gabon); Mehmet Poroy (Türkiye); Muhannad M.A. Alhammouri (Palestine); Felix Costales Artioda (Spain); Banbang Suharto (Indonesia); Ba Abdoulaaye Mamadou (Mauritania); Peter Guschelbauer (Austria); Thirapath Mongkolnavin (Thailand); Miah M.D. Mainul Kabir (Bangladesh); Anna Westerholm (Sweden); Tomas Vyprachticky (Czech Republic); and John Ball, among others.