Letshego Nigeria Lauches Green Financing Portfolio

In an effort to encourage more Nigerians to support the growth of the national green economy, Letshego Nigeria has launched its first green financing portfolio. In a press statement, the company said that it is offering reduced rates for green friendly products such as solar bulbs, invertors, solar panels, eco-fridges, house invertors or solar panel systems that will enable its customers to keep the lights on all the time with a output of five KVA.

The statement said:“To assure product quality and durability, and wide choice quality green products for the home or workspace, Letshego continues to formalise partnerships with reliable and expert green power partners in Nigeria’s main centres. Only pre-approved products qualify for green financing and these include solar bulbs, eco-fridges, house invertors or solar panel systems that will ensure you keep the lights on all the time with a output of 5 KVA.”

Commenting on the launch of the company’s first green financing portfolio, Letshego Nigeria’s CEO, Nkosana Ndlovu, said: “Letshego’s products and strategy supports 11 out of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Currently our financial products focus on the delivery of social benefits for our customers with productive lending. We are now ready to expand our products to include solutions that improve the lives of our customers as well help our environment.

“Through our Green Financing solutions, parents can support their children’s education by ensuring there is enough light and even wifi for homework and studying. For small business owners, maintaining the power supply to keep production going. Sustainable solutions keep Letshego future-fit.” According to the statement, Letshego’s eco-friendly and green partner is the Global Climate Partnership Fund, a development fund that remains committed to financing green and eco-fiendly innovation across Africa and global emerging markets.

Noting that lack of power or intermittent power is one of the most costly inputs for small businesses in the country, the statement said: “To provide support, the LetsGo Green Lending solution will be available to Individuals, small businesses, developing estates, hotels, hospitals, schools, farming operations, cold storage facilities and service based organisations.

It added: “LetsGo Green Loans supports Individuals and Micro and Small Entre- preneurs (MSEs) with quick and hassle-free financing to acquire durable solar panels with inverters and batteries, energy efficient appliances, solar powered machines, and tricycles, and others. Let- shego Nigeria provides Green Lending working capital and fixed assets from a minimum of N20,000 up to a maximum of N50 million over 36 months.

The additional benefits of the environmentally friendly LetsGo Green Lending solution are that customers will gain easy access to flexible financing and repayment options, enjoy a 24/7 power supply and make savings on energy costs.” The statement quoted Levan Khmiadashvili, Senior Climate Advisory Specialist at Global Climate Partnership Fund, as saying: “GCPF is a green lending facility.

We are a catalyst for transformative change. Our investment in renewable energies and energy efficiency technologies is our frontline action against the climate crisis. However, our real impact unfolds as we support, facilitate, and catalyse the green transformation of our partner institutions. Our in-house Climate Advisory Team is dedicated to guiding each project through its life-cycle, connecting our partners with our Technical Assistance Facility whenever specialized expertise is required.

This partnership with Letshego is a testament to our commitment – it’s not just about financing projects; it’s about empowering communities and building a sustainable future for all.” It also quoted Letshego Nigeria MFB’s Head of Sales and Distribution, Richard Tyotule as saying: “This is an exciting new product chapter for Letshego Nigeria, providing a complementary extension to our existering solutions that aim to bring affordable capital to individuals and small business owners. Green financing ex- tends the value of our ESG portfolio and achieves a tangible impact in developing lo- cal communities in Nigeria.”