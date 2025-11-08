Letsgo Nigeria Honours Digital Tourism Blogger

Ally Dosumu, 32, has been honoured as the winner of Letsgo Nigeria ‘Tourism Personality of the Third Quarter 2025.’ She was honoured at a recent colourful ceremony held in Lagos, where the group canvassed unhindered access to tourist attractions for travellers.

Dosumu, known as @hallydoss on Instagram, who competed with other travel writers and bloggers in the competition organised by Letsgo Nigeria, was among others offered cultural experience in upscale facilities at Lekki, Lagos for her ef- fort. The travel content creator studied Pharmacology, Toxicology and Therapeutics at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. She is also a health and fitness entrepreneur.

Speaking on the award and her experience, she disclosed that she is, “passionate about inspiring people to explore, grow, and live intentionally.” Letsgo Nigeria, the leading tourism promotion initiative is dedicated to show- casing Nigeria’s rich heritage. It recognises and celebrates passionate digital creators who spotlight Nigeria’s beauty, culture, and attractions to audiences worldwide.

The competition aims to recognise and reward the most dedicated online tour- ism promoters showcasing the beauty and cultural heritage of Nigeria through their contents. According to the award organsiers, “We organise a quarterly voting competition for online Nigerian tourism promoters.

This initiative does not only incentivise content creators but also significantly boosts the visibility of Nigerian tourism on a global platform.” Letsgo Nigeria noted the significant demand among travellers for Nigerian tourism products and services and its awareness of the tourism promoters who have come up with idea of promoting Nigeria to fulfill the demand.

Dosumu hinted on what made her work to stand out: “My work highlights Nigeria’s beauty, culture, and diversity while blending travel, wellness, and mindset storytelling to both local and global audiences.” The grand award ceremony held in Lekki, Lagos, was themed; A Day of Culture and Culinary Delights. It offered Dosumu an unforgettable one-day tourism experience as she took part in diverse activities while visiting stunning attractions in order to discover a range of travel experiences.

She was received by Nigeria’s foremost Travel Journalist and Tourism Ambassador, Justina Okpanku, and honoured with a traditional welcome and meet-and-greet at Nike Art Gallery by Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, Nigeria’s multiple awardwinning artist who was part of the ceremony.

The highlight of the event was the official presentation of the ‘Tourism Personal- ity of the Quarter’ certificate, celebrating the winner’s contribution to promoting Nigeria’s tourism digitally. While presenting the winner with a Certificate, Okundaye congratulated Dosumu for her dedication to tourism promotion.

She urged her to do more as her efforts will always be recognised.‘‘You’re welcomed our Queen. You have done well to tell people about our galleries, our beaches and hotels.

Nigeria has many tourism attractions and they are all beautiful,’’ said Okundaye to her. Adding, ‘‘I’m happy local and foreign tourists are coming. Letsgo Nigeria is doing a good job.” In her response, Dosumu said; “I believe in the immense potential of Nigeria tourism and I’m honoured to be recognised by Letsgo Nigeria as the Tourism Personality of the Third Quarter 2025.” The Chie Executive Officer of Letsgo Nigeria, a division of Letsgo Continent Limited, Mr Kolade Ayorinde, said the experience would be documented with promotional photos and videos for social media, amplifying the reach of Nigeria’s vibrant tourism story.

According to him, Letsgo Nigeria will continue to drive innovation in tourism through their flagship projects. Letsgo Nigeria Mobile App (with over 140,000 downloads) is a digital guide to Nigeria’s people, places, and culture. Letsgo Nigeria Tourist Map – the first print map combining transport infra- structure and tourism gems.

He also disclosed that Letsgo Nigeria is partnering with the relevant tourism industry organisations in a major push to secure Nigeria’s place on the tourist map.

“With strategic partnerships including the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Nigerian embassies across Europe, and the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Letsgo Nige- ria is committed to connecting the world with Nigeria’s attractions,” he said.