Let’s Work Together To Strengthen Nigeria’s Constitution – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has urged his staff to collaborate with him and work towards identifying areas where the constitution can be strengthened to serve Nigerians better.

Kalu made the call on Monday while declaring open a two-day retreat for his senior legislative aides organised by the Office of the Deputy Speaker in conjunction with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme and International IDEA and funded by the European Union.

“Our nation’s constitution is the bedrock of our democracy, and ensuring its effectiveness is paramount. We must work together to identify areas where the Constitution can be strengthened to better serve the needs of our evolving nation.

“Remember, a strong and unified team, working collaboratively towards a shared vision, can achieve remarkable things. Let us use this retreat to build that synergy and propel ourselves forward in service to our nation”, Kalu stated.

He said “This office aspires to be a hub for resolving the issues surrounding constitutional amendment. We will achieve this by extensive research and analysis: We will conduct thorough research and analyze the potential impact of proposed amendments.

“Facilitating public discourse: We will actively engage the public through town hall meetings, public hearings, and other avenues to gather citizen input and build consensus.

“Collaboration with stakeholders: We will work closely with legislators, civil society organizations, and legal experts to ensure that proposed amendments are well-crafted and reflect the will of the people”.

Speaking on the need for the retreat, the deputy speaker said “In our line of work, capacity-building is not just an option, it is a necessity. We find ourselves at the intersection of policy, governance, and public service – a dynamic environment constantly challenging us. We must continuously improve our skills, broaden our horizons, and equip ourselves with the necessary tools to meet these challenges.

“Within the walls of the legislature, we are not only expected to understand and interpret complex policy matters but also to communicate them effectively to our constituents. We are required to negotiate, persuade, and build consensus among diverse stakeholders.

“We are expected to possess the knowledge, skills, and expertise to make informed decisions that can shape the destiny of our country. Therefore, we must invest time and effort in expanding our knowledge, developing our skills, and enhancing our capabilities.

Also in his address at the retreat, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambwal said the parliament operates on a tripod consisting of the Senate, House of Representatives and a bureaucracy that comprises diverse directorates and departments providing essential support services to aid the legislative process.

He explained that “As a law-making institution, the National Assembly relies on the mutual support of this tripartite structure to properly carry out its constitutional responsibilities of representation, legislation and oversight.

“In light of that, the 10th House of Representatives, in its Legislative Agenda (2023-2007), emphasises the need for inter-chamber collaboration to enhance efficiency, advocate for public interests, provide checks and balances, and foster improved decision-making.

“On this note, let me state that this retreat serves a dual purpose. On one hand, the retreat is organised to provide Senior Legislative Aides with opportunities to engage in conversations that foster intra and inter-chamber synergy in the National Assembly with the aim of achieving success, on the other hand, it is to enhance the intellectual abilities and skills of Senior Legislative Aide to facilitate effective collaboration and enhance the delivery of legislative services”.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Toby Okechukwu said the retreat marks a significant moment in their collective journey towards excellence, collaboration, and synergy.

According to him, “The theme of this retreat, “Synergy and Success,” speaks to the fact that you cannot clap with one hand, nor can you wash with one hand. This retreat is about forging that powerful “togetherness” that will propel the Deputy Speaker’s office and the institution of the National Assembly to greater heights.

“As aides to the Deputy Speaker, we are entrusted with a profound responsibility—to support, enhance, and amplify the efficacy of the office. Our success is evaluated not only by individual accomplishments, but also by our ability to work together, communicate effectively, and coordinate our efforts toward a common objective.

“As we begin our retreat, it’s time to reaffirm our commitment to harnessing the power of synergy in all aspects of our work. Let us create a culture of open communication, mutual respect, and collaboration in which every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and every contribution is acknowledged”.