February 19, 2026
Lets Use Fasting Period To Seek God’s Face In Prayers, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has celebrated with Christians and Muslims on the commencement of this year’s Lenten and Ramadan fasting season.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, greeted Christians and Muslims for Lent and Ramadan, urging them to use the fasting period to seek the face of God in prayers.

The governor enjoins Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to be more steadfast in prayers to God against many untoward occurrences in the country and seek advancement of our shared peace and prosperity.

He said: “I congratulate Lagosians and Nigerians, especially Christians and Muslims, for the celebration of this year’s Lent and Ramadan. “The fasting period is very significant to Christian and Muslim faithful across the world. “It teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of God.

