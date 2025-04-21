Let’s Use Easter To Pray For Compassionate Leaders – Obi

Share

Peter Obi has appealed to Christians to use the Easter period to pray for compassionate leaders in the country.

In his Easter message, the former Anambra State governor said compassionate leaders are those who always consider the impact of their actions and inactions on the people.

He said: “At Easter, Christians celebrate the ultimate sacrifice Jesus Christ made for humanity.

“Therefore, there is no better time to pray for tender hearted and caring leaders for our country than during Easter, when we remember Jesus as a remarkable and compassionate leader.

Obi emphasised that Nigeria deserves better leadership—leaders who can harness the country’s abundant natural and human resources for the benefit of all.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential poll encouraged fellow Nigerians and members of the Obidient family across the globe not to despair in the face of adversity, affirming that our Redeemer lives and is active—assuring us that a new Nigeria is possible.

Share