Let’s Unite To Reclaim Rivers, Fubara Begs Wike, Sim, Others

A founding member and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fubara Dagogo, has called on the warring factions in Rivers State to refrain from further attacks and focus on measures to restore the State to its citizens.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the political crisis, which allegedly led to the disruption of oil operations and the violent destruction of public property.

The president subsequently appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, from Akwa Ibom State, as the Sole Administrator after suspending the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Considering the caliber of prominent citizens the State has produced, Dagogo lamented that Rivers has remained in crisis for several months due to the rift between the suspended Governor, Fubara, and his estranged political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Dagogo, Coordinator of the Concerned Rivers for Peace Initiative, further pleaded with the actors to focus on measures that would lead to reclaiming the state rather than engaging in accusations and counter-accusations.

He also urged the newly appointed sole administrator to see his role as an opportunity to contribute to the peace restoration process in Rivers State, noting that history will remember him if he successfully accomplishes this task.

Additionally, he called on President Bola Tinubu to continue playing his fatherly role in ensuring lasting peace in the crisis-ridden state and preventing it from descending into further anarchy and violence.

He said, “This is the time for all concerned stakeholders in our dear Rivers State to join hands to reclaim the State.

“Rivers has always remained the economic hub of Nigeria, with its vast oil wealth driving the nation’s economy. It is disheartening that, rather than benefiting from its God-given strategic position, stakeholders have allowed sentiments and selfish pursuits to deprive citizens of its dividends.

“At this critical time, we must rise above camps, factions, and sentiments and forge a united front to reclaim our dear state. It is regrettable that Rivers State, with its array of award-winning political actors and administrators, has been placed under emergency rule, led by a military administrator.

“While I commend President Tinubu for his fatherly intervention, I urge the sole administrator to see his appointment as a call to unleash his expertise and experience to restore peace in the troubled state.

“This is an opportunity for him to leave a positive legacy in the history of the state after his remarkable military career.

“A peaceful Rivers State would no doubt be in the best interest of all well-meaning citizens and, above all, His Excellency President Tinubu ahead of his re-election bid in 2027. The APC will need Rivers’ votes to consolidate on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the upcoming election.”

