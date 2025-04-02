Let’s Unite To Reclaim Rivers, Dagogo Begs Warring Factions

Share

The Concerned Rivers for Peace Initiative Coordinator Fubara Dagogo has urged the warring factions in Rivers State to focus on measures that could return the state to its citizens President Bola Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency in Rivers, with Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator following the political crisis in the state.

Governor Siminaliayi Fubara, who was locked in a fierce war with his immediate predecessor Nyesom Wike, triggering the declaration of a state emergence in the state, was suspended for six months. Dagogo also urged Ibas to see his appointment as a call to contribute to the process of restoring peace to the state.

He urged Tinubu to ensure a lasting peace in the state and save the state from degenerating into anarchy and killings, following the lingering political crisis Fubara said:

“This is the time for all concerned stakeholders in our dear Rivers state to join hands to reclaim the state “Rivers has always remained the economic hub of Nigeria with its numerous oil wealth that has driven the nation’s economy;

it is disheartening that rather than reaping from its God given strategic location in Nigeria, stakeholders have allowed sentiments and selfish pursuits to deny the citizens the dividends of its strategic location “At this present situation, we must avoid camps, factions and sentiments, and forge a United front to reclaim our dear state.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

