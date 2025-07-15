Let’s Unite In Solidarity For Sustainable Future – Mohammed

The call for Africa to unite in solidarity to build a climate-resilient, equitable, and sustainable future took centre stage at the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2025, co-convened by the United Nations in Nigeria and the Sterling One Foundation, held from July 10 to 11 in Lagos.

In a video message to the summit, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, emphasised the urgency of collective action across the continent and the global community. She stated that Africa is stepping up with vision, leadership, and courageous solutions, and now it is the turn of the international community to rise to the occasion. She called for unity and solidarity to forge a future that is climate-resilient, equitable, and sustainable for all.

Mohammed noted that achieving meaningful change in Africa requires a renewed surge of global solidarity from governments, development banks, the private sector, and philanthropic organisations to unlock essential finance, technology, and partnerships. She highlighted that UN Resident Coordinators and Country Teams are actively working with governments and the private sector to support nationally led initiatives that transform plans and ambition into tangible impact on the ground.

Speaking on the progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), she warned that the world is currently off-track. With just five years remaining to the 2030 deadline, progress is faltering and, in many cases, regressing. Rising debt, declining investment, dwindling aid, and the escalating impacts of climate change are disproportionately affecting countries that have contributed the least to the crises.

She pointed out that three billion people live in nations that now spend more on interest payments than on essential services like health and education, a reality she described as untenable. Recalling the outcome of the recent 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, Mohammed said that world leaders adopted the Seville Commitment, which focuses on catalysing large-scale investment for sustainable development, addressing the intertwined debt and development crisis, and reforming the international financial architecture to better serve the world’s most vulnerable. She noted that at the heart of this commitment must be strong, sustained climate action.

Turning to climate change and energy access, the UN Deputy Secretary-General acknowledged that Africa is already grappling with the dire consequences of the climate crisis. However, she said the continent is also rich in innovation, resilience, and visionary leadership. She cited the Mission 300 initiative aimed at connecting 300 million people to affordable, reliable, and clean electricity as an example of how climate action can be harmonised with sustainable development.

Mohammed stressed that African nations are already crafting blueprints for a just transition by integrating climate goals with energy, food systems, job creation, and inclusive economic growth. However, she warned that these ambitious goals must be matched with strong and consistent international support to succeed.