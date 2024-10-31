Let’s Translate Our Friendships Into Economic Gains For Citizens, Tinubu Tells French, Chinese, Danish Ambassadors

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the cordial relations enjoyed between Nigeria, the Republic of France, the People’s Republic of China, and the Kingdom of Denmark over many years should translate into mutual economic benefits for citizens, particularly in key areas of education, health and infrastructure.

The President gave this assurance of expanding economic diplomacy at a ceremony at the State House to receive Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the French Republic, Marc Fonbaustier; Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Jens Ole Bach Hansen, and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Yu Dunhai.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President, who was scheduled to pay a state visit to France, told the French Ambassador that his friendship with Emmanuel Macron, and the diplomatic ties between both countries, should be felt by citizens.

He urged French support for the ongoing reforms in the country, which seek to strengthen institutions and improve the livelihood of citizens.

“Macron has been a good friend over many years, and I am looking forward to the State Visit in Paris to solidify our relationship, and ensure that our citizens also share in the gains of diplomacy between both countries.

“I am happy you are not a stranger in Africa from your background. Nigeria is the biggest country on the continent, and the headquarters of ECOWAS is based here. We have an open-door policy, and we want your investors to take advantage of it.

“Our collaboration is essential for Africa, ECOWAS and Nigeria. You can always get in touch through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or the Chief of Staff to the President,’’ the President added.

The French Ambassador affirmed the warmth, hospitality and diversity of Nigerian culture, assuring that he would put all effort into upscale the partnership for shared economic prosperity.

“Mr President, I must praise and express my admiration for your achievements. You have taken a bold step in developing the country, and I encourage you to stand and do the right thing for Nigeria,’’ Fonbaustier stated.

In a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador, the President appreciated the President of the Republic of China, Xi Jinping, for hosting him during his State visit to Beijing, and participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He urged the envoy to work hard with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to translate the agreements signed into reality.

“I enjoyed my visit to China, and I particularly look forward to the activation of all the agreements we signed especially on trade and economic progress for both countries.

The President said Nigeria would continue to leverage and build on the Chinese experience, especially in trade and infrastructure development.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked the President for honouring the invitation to visit in September.

“Your visit was a great success and your presence resonated very well. It was a milestone in our bilateral relations. It was important for both countries to agree to elevate our bilateral relations. We will continue to explore development paths to suit Nigeria, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We have enjoyed more than half a century of relations. We have respect for each other and treat each other with equity, and our relations have grown from strength to strength, particularly in economics and trade,’’ the Chinese ambassador said.

Yu said he had already started some programmes with some states on improving yields for rice and yams, a mobile medical outreach to the less privileged, and educational exchange programmes that will enhance vocational and technical skills in the country.

“Mr President, you are a reformer, and our people respect reformers. Like you said in your Independence Day speech, Nigerians are tenacious and resilient,’’ he added.

