Let’s Team Up To Plead On Verydarkman Behalf – Hon. Oshi

Former aspirant for the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Oshi has lent his voice to the arrest and detainment of popular Nigerian critic, Verydarkman.

New Telegraph reports that a few days ago Verydarkman was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on charges concerning cyberbullying and has since been held in custody.

In a recent post via his Instagram page, Hon. Oshi calls for calm amidst the critic’s dark times.

Speaking on VeryDarkMan’s case, Simon disclosed his arrest was beyond the speculations of his clash with the likes of Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh and others, but a more serious case.

In a lengthy note, he urged for peace while applauding the supporters of Verydarkman and pleaded with the police to temper justice with mercy.

The statement reads; “LETS TEAM UP TO PLEAD WITH THE NIGERIAN POLICE. I Hon Simon Oshi

“To the lovers and well-wishers of our very own VDM, I want to sincerely applaud the commitment and show of love by a lot of his followers and celebrities.

“I, on the other hand, have been at the active run of every activity here in Abuja since my attention was drawn to the issue by Big Smart, I’ve explored all my influential contacts and engaged with his legal team.

“I want to assure everyone that, he’ll return in good health and sane mind. I want to equally implore all my followers and Nigerians to keep it sane online with the Nigerian police force so peace can be restored in earnest. This will equally complement our plead.

“The predicament is not about Samclef, Tonto Dike or Iyabo Ojo. The situation has left their control a long time ago. Let’s all be on the same page, so the NPF can forgive him as expected.

“VDM is our own and should be protected at all costs. God bless Nigeria, the entertainers and NPF.

HON. Simon Oshi.”