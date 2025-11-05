Let’s Support Tinubu To Succeed, Bafarawa Tells Nigerians

Former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa has called on Nigerians to rally round President Bola Tinubu in his effort to reposition the country. According to Bafarawa, Nigerians of all persuasions need to support the President for him to succeed.

In a statement made available to journalists, Bafarawa said support for the President has become imperative considering the enormous challenges that the country is facing. This support, he said, should cut across religion, ethnicity, region, and even political affiliations.

In a statement, Bafarawa said he wanted Nigerians to toe this path of oneness because, according to him, President Tinubu’s failure is our failure, and his success is our success.

The statement reads: “Nigerians should, therefore, join hands together to enable the President to succeed.” Bafarawa’s charge is coming on the heels of the threat from the government of the United States to take military action against Nigeria over allegations that Christians in Nigeria are facing genocide under the watch of President Tinubu.

The US Congress had recently launched an investigation into reports of Christian genocide in Nigeria and came up with the conclusion that it was real.

The statement added: “In the light of the report from Congress, the Donald Trump Presidency labelled Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, and threatened to take military action against the country if the ugly trend was not halted. “This development is now a source of grave concern not only to the Tinubu presidency but also to all Nigerians.”