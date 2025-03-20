New Telegraph

March 20, 2025
March 20, 2025
Let’s Support Our Military To End Insecurity, Group Begs Nigerians

A civil society organisation (CSO), Security and Economic Development Focus Group, has tasked the public on the need to support ongoing military operations across the country.

The group said the importance of human intelligence (HUMINT) cannot be overemphasised, especially now that security has assumed the whole-of-society dimension.

Convener of the Group, Salihu Adamu, who made the position in a statement signed yesterday, said the minimum the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) expects is citizens’ appreciation.

“Appreciating the untiring efforts made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to keep the nation and her citizens safe, is not only morale-boosting, but also an assurance that troops’ sacrifice is not in vain”, Adamu said.

According to him: “We are carrying out massive sensitisation on the need for citizens support for the AFN; we did exactly that today in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including Kurudu, Orozo, and Nyanya. “We must support our troops under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa.”

