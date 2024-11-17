Let’s Strive Collectively for Nigeria’s Recovery, Growth – Danmole

Share

Abdulhameed Ademola Danmole is the Executive Secretary of a non-profit and faith-based organisation, Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA). In this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, he speaks on the news of Iraq’s reduction of marriage age for females to nine years, the current economic realities, alleged promotion of same-sex relationship in Nigeria, the perception of MICA being discriminatory and elitist, the public discourse on the intersection of ethics, morality and the law, aimed at fostering a just and peaceful society, held in celebration of its Amir(Head), Justice Habeeb Abiru on his elevation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Movement for Islamic Culture and Awareness (MICA) has been in existence for 30 years, but some do not know about the organisation. Can you talk about the objectives and the realisation of its purpose?

Founded in 1994, MICA is a non-profit, faith-based organisation uniting Muslims from diverse backgrounds, primarily professionals and tertiary institution students. Our membership welcomes Muslims seeking a deeper understanding of Islam, regardless of prior exposure. MICA emerged in response to social-cultural challenges facing Muslims in the corporate world. Our founders recognised the need to balance Western-oriented ideologies with Islamic values, guided by the principle of seeking knowledge. We aim to educate Muslims and society about Islam’s timeless truth and beauty.

Following a pivotal Badagry retreat, our foundation members directed our energies towards: reawakening the Muslim spirit and promoting Islamic culture and awareness. Educating the younger generation about Islam amidst Westernised and secular influences. Fostering Islamic consciousness and ensuring Muslims can practice their faith freely.

What achievements have you recorded so far as a faith-based organisation?

We remain committed to catalysing national development, adapting to face emerging challenges, and striving in Allah’s cause. MICA will continue to collaborate with other Islamic organisations; we view them as partners rather than competitors. We emphasise developing Muslims, not MICANs. Through our efforts, we strive to create a supportive safe environment where Muslims can grow confidently, learn, and build meaningful relationships.

Since 1994, MICA has hosted numerous retreats and strategic sessions to refine our approach and we have also hosted conferences, symposia, leadership summits, camps and outreaches to aid humanity. We remain committed to nurturing a community embodying Islamic value. Our focus at the start was on unaddressed areas, we sought to expand the number of available regular opportunities for Muslims to receive regular lectures by creating avenues for public lectures beyond annual Ramadan events.

Through these programmes, we have created platforms for the development of reliable human resources for the Muslim community and the nation. While continuing to strive in Allah’s cause, we remain committed to catalysing national development and adapting to face emerging challenges.

What is the acceptance level of MICA among Muslims or the larger society, what obstacles did you face and how did you overcome?

MICA is well received by the Muslim Community generally, and we have been able to work seamlessly with many organisations across the country, we have promoted and led the planning/ execution of many Muslim community initiatives. We have participated in the trainings of the members of many Muslim organisations, provided good hands to strengthen new Muslim groups and participated in the retreats and restructuring of others.

Some of the biggest challenges we have faced, included; the movement across the world of our upwardly mobile membership, the many requests to establish chapters where there were other Muslim bodies actively doing similar things, influx of people with a different ideology and objectives attempting to change our audience focus or our contents.

The most significant challenge, however, has been mitigating the influx of individuals with conflicting objectives. We prioritise deep understanding over rapid transformation, focusing on sustaining a platform for genuine entry level knowledge seekers. In some cases, this has meant allowing individuals to explore alternative platforms better suited to their goals, ensuring the integrity of our vision.

On lessons learnt, through these experiences, we have refined our approach, prioritizing collaborative partnerships, strategic resource allocation, leadership development and protecting our core vision, by embracing these lessons, we continue to nurture a supportive environment for Muslims to grow, learn, and build meaningful relationships. A notable example of our commitment to resource optimisation was our decision to redirect members relocating to Port Harcourt to join Al Usrah, a like-minded organisation already established in the region.

While we acknowledge our accomplishments, we recognise that there is still much to be done, and humility dictates that we focus on the task at hand rather than dwell on our successes. MICA has garnered widespread acceptance within the Muslim community, fostering collaborative relationships with numerous organisations nationwide. Our initiatives have promoted community development, and we’ve provided training and support to various Muslim groups.

What do you make of the proliferation of Muslim groups in Nigeria?

We firmly believe that the proliferation of Muslim groups is not a concern; in fact, we need more organisations to address the vast, unmet needs of our communities. The real challenge lies in our tendency to cluster around existing structures, duplicating efforts and resources, while neglecting unaddressed areas. There are countless individuals, both Muslims and non-Muslims, who remain unaware of Islam’s true teachings and principles. Many questions remain unanswered, such as: ‘How should people worship Allah the God of Abraham, and what are the implications for the hereafter if one gets this wrong?’ Unfortunately, there are insufficient groups providing clear guidance.

As Allah commands us to invite others to the faith and promote goodness while forbidding evil, we recognise the urgent need for more Islamic organisations that:understand their purpose and vision, address humanity’s unmet needs, focus on key areas, such as: dawah (outreach), capacity building, health and wellbeing, talent development and reformation, collaboration and empowerment, education and awareness.By embracing diversity and supporting the growth of new organisations, we can: enhance community engagement, foster greater understanding and cooperation, provide comprehensive support for vulnerable populations, promote the true values of Islam and drive the return of the people of good to Islam. We advocate a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem of Muslim organisations, each contributing uniquely to the betterment of society.

What is your reaction to the view that MICA subtly discriminates and is elitist as it is a body of professional Muslims?

We have encountered misconceptions about our organisation’s defined focus, with some people assuming it is elitist. This stems from our targeted approach, which differs from mass-appeal organisations. Our niche focus enables us to effectively serve a specific audience. At some of our events, we have had attendees request Yoruba language speakers or alternative formats. While many of our members understand and speak Yoruba, accommodating this would exclude others. To ensure inclusivity, we usually redirect such individuals to suitable organisations that fits their needs.

We have also received referrals from leaders of other groups, recognising our tailored approach suits some of their members or children. Similarly, we have directed individuals to organisations better aligned with their needs. Unfortunately, some have misunderstood our commitment to our core audience, leading to misconceptions and criticism. However, we remain dedicated to working harder to serving this demographic. We acknowledge the scarcity of organisations serving specific audiences, leaving many unattended due to unmet needs. While maintaining our focused approach, we often host events and interventions open to all.

MICA recently celebrated its Amir, Justice Abiru, who was promoted to the level of a Justice. What does this portend for the present and future of the organisation?

We are delighted to celebrate excellence and honour our esteemed Amir, whose elevation to the Supreme Court is a testament to his exceptional character and dedication. Today, we celebrate not only his distinguished career but also his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice. Throughout his illustrious tenure, our Amir has consistently demonstrated excellence, earning widespread respect and admiration. We take immense pride in his achievements, as well as those of fellow MICA members who have made significant impacts in their respective fields. Notably, we boast two or more of the country’s most respected judges among our membership, exemplifying uprightness and integrity. By celebrating these heroes, we spotlight the values of excellence, morality, and dedication.

While we typically eschew grand celebrations, we recognise the importance of showcasing inspirational role models for younger generations, particularly aspiring lawyers and judges. By honouring our accomplished members, we provide tangible examples of excellence, encouraging others to strive for similar heights. In reality, if we were to dedicate a day each week to celebrating our trailblazing members, we would require more days than the calendar allows. Today, we proudly salute our Amir and fellow achievers, inspiring a new generation of leaders.

There have been reactions over the development in Iraq of the reduction of marriage age for females to nine years. Does the Quran or Islam support child bride?

The question of marriageable age for girls is a contentious topic, warranting thoughtful consideration. Rather than rushing to judgment, it is beneficial to examine the diverse perspectives of scholars within a given country, acknowledging the breadth of opinions. Historically, Islamic scholars have tied marriageable age to physical and emotional maturity, rather than a specific numerical threshold.

This approach prioritises individual development over rigid age constraints. While some countries have established 15 as the minimum age, others have opted for 18-21 years. This variation underscores the complexity of the issue. One aspect remains unequivocal: the imperative of mental and physical maturity for the girl. This fundamental principle is universally acknowledged, ensuring the well-being and protection of young women.

Recently a popular organisation held a show featuring a parade of cross dressers. How do you see this culture even among content creators? Also, some are of the perception that same-sex relationship is being subtly enthroned in Nigeria though the law does not support it. How does MICA see this trend?

In Nigeria, same-sex marriages are prohibited and considered a criminal offence. As law-abiding citizens, it is essential we respect and adhere to the country’s legislation. While same-sex marriage has gained acceptance in some Western countries, including the USA, it remains a contentious issue globally. As people of faith, we recognise the importance of upholding moral principles. The scripture teaches us that certain actions have consequences, and we seek guidance from divine wisdom. If God had destroyed a people because of this, God won’t be unjust now. Let us work together to enjoin what is good and forbid what is evil.

Many Nigerians are at a crossroad due to the increase in cost of living as a result of the fall in naira, fuel pump hike and other national policies. As an organisation which seeks welfare/justice, what is your take and what do think is the way forward?

MICA encourages everyone to remain steadfast in prayer for our great nation as we collectively strive towards recovery and growth. May our resilience and determination lift us and our country out of these challenging times. As we navigate this difficult period, let us draw strength from the promise that hardship is always followed by ease. We must not lose hope. Together, let us uphold a spirit of optimism and unity, trusting that better days lie ahead.

Share

Please follow and like us: