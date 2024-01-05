Let’s Review Immediate, Remote Causes of Crises In Plateau, Northern Govs’ Chair Counsels

Gombe State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Inuwa Yahaya, has said that the crises rocking Plateau State were not new even as he urged the government to review their immediate and remote causes. Yahaya stated this yesterday during an interaction with newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The governor, who expressed appreciation to the President for sending the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to visit Kaduna and Plateau States, in order to get the details of what transpired at Tudun Biri, Kaduna State as well as Bokkos and Barikin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State, said: “In my capacity as the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, I praise the steps taken by the President in order to get to the root of what happened in these two states and the pledge he made that the right action would be taken to prevent future occurrence of these incidents.

Above all, I am thanking him for the support given to victims or survivors.” Speaking specifically on the Plateau crisis, the governor said it was not a new thing but there was need for a review of the immediate and remote causes in order to find a lasting solution. “Despite the fact that this matter has been there for long, it is time for stakeholders to have a round table and tell each other the truth and then take deliberate steps toward loving each other. Before now, the people were living in peace and going about their normal businesses.

“Some of the major issues that seem to allow the problem to persist include issues like farmer-herder clashes, the clamour for indigenes versus settlers. But the world over, if any society or country doesn’t welcome visitors, such a nation will not progress. After all we are one and the same family.” In a related development, the Niger State Governor, Abdullahi Bago, who equally met with the President, said despite the security situation in his state, the farmers were ready to return to their farms for the dry season farming.

Bago said he was at the Villa to keep the President up to speed with what he was doing in his state He said: “You know, Niger State is now the leading state in terms of the food security initiative of Mr. President, and there are some initiatives we have started we’re about to do a total of 250,000 hectares dry season farming, which we’ve already signed an agreement with some companies for off take and just to keep him up to speed with what we’re doing in agriculture.”