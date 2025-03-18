Let’s Rescue Nigeria From APC, Ex-Rep Rallies Opposition Leaders

Share

Erstwhile House of Representatives member, Shina Abiola Peller, yesterday bemoaned the severe economic hardship in the country.

Speaking to journalists after the 7th Annual Shina Peller Ramadan Lecture/Iftar in Ibadan, he asked opposition leaders to come together and rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC). Peller said:

“We all know the present state of the nation; the country is in bad shape. “There is hunger in the land. It is very evident that there is hunger in the land. It is not something that anybody needs to hide to say.

“I’m well connected with people, even market people. We can hear the voices on the streets. “I can tell you categorically that there is hunger in the land, people are not happy, and you will agree with me that a hungry person is an angry person.

