Let’s Renew Our Hope In 2026, Abbas Charges Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has felicitated Nigerians as they usher in the new year 2026, urging citizens to remain resolute, steadfast, and hopeful in the journey ahead.

The speaker, in his New Year message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, charged Nigerians to renew their hope in 2026 and continue to work together for the unity and progress of the nation.

Abbas noted that the outgoing year, 2025, though challenging, also recorded commendable strides in good governance and improvement in national security, as security agencies intensified their efforts to restore peace across the country.

He acknowledged the resilience of Nigerians, describing it as a driving force that keeps the nation moving forward despite difficulties.

The Speaker called on Nigerians to work hand in hand, across all faiths, regions, and political affiliations, in building a prosperous and peaceful nation.

“In every new dawn lies a promise,” the Speaker stated, commending Nigerians for their patience, perseverance, and contributions toward building a stronger nation.

Looking ahead, Speaker Abbas reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to enacting people-oriented laws that will further enhance economic stability, promote inclusiveness, and ensure the security and welfare of all Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Abbas further assured that “together, we will turn the challenges of today into stepping stones for a brighter tomorrow.”

The speaker wished Nigerians a peaceful, productive, and hopeful New Year.