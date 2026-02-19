Let’s Renew Our Commitment To A Just Society, Says Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described justice as the foundation for a safe and prosperous society, calling on politicians in the state and beyond to eschew politics of bitterness and embrace acts that will serve the interest of the people, not punish them.

Adeleke said this in a message signed by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, to congratulate Muslim Ummah on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan period, noting that the fasting period is a sacred time for devotion and renewal of faith.

The governor who admonished Muslim Ummah to observe the Holy month of Ramadan according to the dictate of Allah subhanawatahallah, reminded faithfuls of the message of personal self discipline, communion, and tolerance that the fasting period embodied.

He said: “I congratulate Muslims in the state and beyond for witnessing yet another Ramadan period. Ramadan offers a message of self-discipline and spiritual renewal. “It is a season that reminds us of the values of patience and the essence of cheerful giving,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a message. ”

For 29 or 30 days, we will have a remarkable opportunity to strengthen our faith and dedicate ourselves to impacting lives, such as feeding the poor and helping others in needs.”