Let’s Remain United, Support Owoade, Prince Ladigbolu Appeals To Agunloye Brothers

Share

As controversies continue to trail the selection and appointment of the 45th Alaafin-designate, Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade, one of the Princes who also contested the throne, Ismail Bukola Ladigbolu, has called on his brothers from the Agunloye Ruling House to close ranks and support the new monarch for the betterment and progress of Oyo Town.

Prince Bukola, an Abuja-based businessman, entrepreneur and investor, made this appeal on Thursday while speaking with New Telegraph.

According to him, “If we all believe that installation of Prince Owoade is for the progress and development of Oyo Town and its environs, why not accept him as our brother from the same Agunloye family, unless anyone has an ulterior motive behind the rejection”.

Going down memory lane, the youngest among the runners and one of the finalists during the contest, said that the seed of unity among the Agunloye families had been planted by their forefathers such that Muslims and Christians among them were relating together as brothers, not minding one another’s faith.

“When we were younger, we were used to going to Agure Compound to celebrate Christmas and New Year with our Christian brothers and sisters.

“The children of the Owoade family would also come to us to celebrate the Ileya Festival. The spirit of brotherhood was enshrined among us by our fathers then.

“Baba Kola Owoade would always host all children from the extended Agunloye family on New Year’s Day. Their last born, Yetunde Owoade, and I were kins relating together under the same canopy of Agunloye.

“So, we are one and we should all come together and support our brother for him to succeed in his reign in our town”, he pleaded

While congratulating the Alaafin-designate, Prince Bukola wishes him a peaceful reign, longevity of life, progress and development for Oyo Town and Yorubaland in general.

“Let us continue to support the development of Oyo as we have been doing. Either by selection, election or appointment, whoever has been chosen should be supported once his choice shows that he is a right person; and it is for the development of Oyo. No ambition is bigger than Oyo. Oyo is bigger than anybody’s ambition.

“Every Agunloye Prince should therefore support the new Oba to succeed. Let us all allow the love that exists between the Owoade and Ladigbolu families within the Agunloye Ruling House to continue to glow. We should come together and support the new Alaafin who is our brother”, Prince Bukola appealed.

Share

Please follow and like us: