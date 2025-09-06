Let’s Rally Round S’eagles, Adeboye Urges Nigerians

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to rally round the Super Eagles as the team continues to fight for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles will face off against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Saturday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, before taking on South Africa away on Tuesday as they continue to fight for the World Cup ticket.

According to Adeboye, popularly known as Zulu Authority, this is not the time for doubt but for unshakable believe.

“The Super Eagles carry the spirit of over 200 million Nigerians,” he said.

“If we give them our prayers, support, and positive energy, I am confident they will rise to the occasion.

“We are having two make-or-break encounters that require both technical discipline and the Nigerian spirit of resilience.

“When we believe in our boys, they play with an extra man on the pitch. The government is committed, the coaches are ready, and the players are motivated. What they need now is a united Nigeria behind them.”