Let’s Raise IGR To Reduce Borrowing, Otti Tasks Revenue Participants

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has tasked participants of the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) retreat organized by the State government to craft an enduring strategy that would lead to improvement in the State’s IGR to reduce dependence on loans to find the 2024 budget.

The Governor made this known during a special presentation of the outcome of the report of the two-day retreat for IGR stakeholders in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the State government, noting that the idea should be to make the State fiscally viable.

“If we do what we should do and we do them right, then there is no reason why the over 400 Billion that is supposed to be raised as loans should not be reduced to the barest minimum.

“So, we expect a situation and a scenario where IGR would spike up and take over our provisions for loans. So, in simple English, what I am saying is that we believe that by the end of the year, we will not borrow as much money as we had put in the budget”

He said that elsewhere, the government generates income and undertakes expenditure, described as a misnomer, a situation where sub-nationals go to the centre cap in hands for allocation.

The Governor expressed hope that if the right thing was done, by the end of the year, the State would not have borrowed as much as it put in the budget.

According to him, “When you saw that we put through our resolve to cut the cost of governance by stopping frivolous payments to people who have left government (former Governors and their Deputies), it is because we just believe that the right thing should be done.

“Very soon we will also be former Governors. So, the policy is not targeted at anyone, it’s targeted at good governance, it’s targeted at reduction in the cost of governance. And quite frankly, we believe it is the right thing to do.

“We don’t believe that politics is a business. We believe that people should have things they are doing before coming to serve. And if you have offered yourself to serve, then you should be willing to make the required sacrifices.

“If you find yourself in this place, you should count yourself lucky that people believe in you, and give you their support and their votes, it is a privilege and the least that is expected of you is to make sacrifices for the betterment of the State.

“So, the days of sharing money are over, the days of blood-tonic politics are also over. This is the time to make sacrifices for the interest of the State.”