Let’s Protect Integrity Of Senate Presidency, Saraki Tells Akpabio

The former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has said the integrity of the Senate presidency should be jealously guarded by every leader and member of the lawmaking institution.

Saraki, in a statement issued on Saturday, regretted that the recent development in the Senate between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has a negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the Senate.

The former Senate President who described the Senate as the _numero uno_ , among the three arms of government, warned the two parties in the dispute and their supporters in and out of the chamber to “be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counter-claims to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution.

“The constitution, laws of the country, rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices should be adhered to in resolving the issue.”

He called for transparency in resolving the matter “without being seen to be protective of any of the parties.”

Saraki said the objectives should be to unfold the truth and to protect the law-making institution against a wrong perception of involvement in or tolerance of lawbreaking.

He advised the Senate to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, while both parties must submit to the investigation and fully cooperate with the committee.

“This is not the first time a Senate President would appear before the Committee to aid it in the conduct of a transparent and open investigation,” he stated.

Saraki recalled that as President of the 8th senate, he appeared before the committee over allegation by a Senator that he imported an official car for his use without paying customs duty on the vehicle.

“Since I knew the claim was false, the matter was referred to the Ethics Committee and I appeared before the committee to testify, in the full glare of the media.

“From my testimony, it was clear the Senator who made the allegation got his facts wrong and was only being mischievous,” he said.

The former Senate President added that on the day the committee submitted its report for debate on the floor, “I stepped down and allowed my deputy to preside.

“The transparent manner in which the investigation and the debate on the report were handled assured everybody that there was no case. This is a precedent that the leadership of the 10th Senate should follow.”

Saraki advised that the Senate should not be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness.

“This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve.

“The due process should be followed in this case such that where anybody is found to have committed any wrong, the wrong should be pointed out and corrected. Also, the right remedy should be made.

“The institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it.

“No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity,” he added.

