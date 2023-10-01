Let’s Keep Hoping for Better Nigeria –PFN National Deputy President

Archbishop JohnPraise Daniel is the Presiding Archbishop of Dominion Chapel International Churches, Chairman of Northern Pentecostal Bishops Forum/ Northern Coalition of Bishops and Apostles and the Vice President Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). He speaks in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, succession in churches by family members, contentions over the presidential seat, alleged anti-Muslim appointments and sundry matters

Nigeria at 63, what is your comment?

We have been begotten unto a lively hope, so I believe that we need to keep trusting God and looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. Nigeria shall rise again; tomorrow is brighter; things will change. Let our faith be stirred up. Things will not continue the same way they have been.

God is arising upon our nation and change is coming and that change must begin with you and me. Wherever we are, as we mark this independence anniversary let us begin with renewed hope and anticipation of a better nation.

As the National Deputy President of PFN, what is PFN’s take on the current situation in the country?

Or as a respected cleric, what is your take on the current situation of the country? I am not the mouthpiece of PFN. I am only the National Deputy President but what I can say is that there is a lot of hunger and suffering in the land and we do pray that this present government will try their best to ensure that the palliatives reach far and wide so that the current suffering will be reduced.

We pray that things pick up in various sectors of the economy. I think to a great extent Nigeria is moving in the right direction now. I must congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the tribunal and for also setting the compass in directing the country on the way to go. I listened to his speech at the United Nations and he made lots of Nigerians very proud and made us know that we have a president that can speak the mind of the people and rule the people.

I am not only speaking the mind of Nigerians; I am speaking the mind of Africans. This makes a lot of us proud, that we have a leader that we can look up to. We want to be grateful to the Lord for the steps he is already taking. We know the current suffering in the land is momentary and I believe things will pick up economically.

I believe that even the fuel price will go down. I want to say he is taking steps in the right direction to right the wrongs that have kept the country backward for a number of years. That is all I can say for now.

There are contentions over the result of the presidential election as some have said those contending are only wasting their time and resources. Do you feel the same way or otherwise?

I believe they are wasting time and resources. I do not see the Supreme Court overturning the result of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and in my opinion, I think we should allow the President continue the good work he has started in every aspect of our nationhood. I believe we should all join hands together to move this nation forward.

The end of four years tenure is around the corner and other elections will be held and we can try again. Abraham Lincoln tried 18 times before he became the president of the United States of America. I believe that those who did not win this time can try again. President Tinubu won this election.

But there are claims that the mandate was ‘stolen’?

What are the proofs? That could not be proved in the court. The mandate was not stolen. We must not be sentimental. For instance, how could Atiku Abubakar win with all the troubles in PDP, the G5, the Wike factor and Kwankwaso in Kano? Practically PDP was divided and there is no way there could have been a cohesive voice. Also, the Obi factor; Obi who used to be the stronghold of PDP in the South-East divided the votes of PDP.

Like Wole Soyinka said, I am not sure Obi won. You have to analyse the voting pattern across the country. Majority of the votes came from places in the North includ- ing Kano, Borno and Kaduna. President Tinubu’s ambition to be the president dates back to about 24 years ago. The people with him now are either those he had worked with in Lagos or those he has influenced politically. Obi worked for eight years in Anambra; I do not know one person you can point to that he raised politically. Let us be realistic.

He may win in the future but not now. With all the analyses going on I do not see how Atiku or Obi could have won the election. This is my candid opinion which is personal and not that of PFN. I can speak on behalf of the Northern Coalition of Bishops and Apostles who interfaced with Tinubu in a conference at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja just before the elections. Also, after he finished speaking with me and four Bishops for about two hours in my office I knew he was the person that God has laid His fingers on to change the course of this nation.

I still believe he is going to do that. Most of the things we discussed are practical things he is implementing. Insecurity is being curtailed and we are going to have sanity and peace. We still have some pockets of insecurity here and there but I believe it will soon be a thing of the past. I think, to a great extent, God is going to use him for such a time as this in the country. Let us give him time.

It seemed within the Pentecostal fold that Obi was the anointed candidate prior to the election but this seems to be different now…

I have explained that the choice of President Tinubu is my personal view. I was never an ‘Obident’ person, I knew the attacks I got when Tinubu came to have a meeting with me and when he addressed the Bishops. We were tagged fake Bishops and there was no name we were not called. I am not speaking as a leader in PFN. I am speaking as an individual, and I am a leader in my own right.

I am the Presiding Archbishop of Dominion Chapel International Churches with branches across the world. I am the Chairman of Northern Pentecostal Bishops Forum or we call it Northern coalition of Bishops and Apostles. So I can speak on those grounds. I am so convinced that the hand of God is upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to change the course of events.

I remember when I finished preaching at the inauguration service, President Tinubu’s wife said she would take my message to him and that truly they were going to do everything possible to effect changes in the country. I think we should pray for them and give them the chance to move this country forward. I am neither tribalistic nor nepotistic.