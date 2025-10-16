Let’s Join Hands In Food Production For Healthier Future – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on all Nigerians to join hands in promoting food production as part of efforts to ensure a healthier and more prosperous future for the nation.

Mrs. Tinubu made the call in her message on Thursday to commemorate the World Food Day, themed “Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future.”

She emphasized that food security is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration and commitment from every citizen to build a hunger-free nation.

“Today, as the world marks World Food Day with the theme ‘Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future,’ we are reminded that food security is a shared responsibility,” the First Lady stated.

“The future we want, one free from hunger and malnutrition is within our reach, but it requires every one of us to work together to transform our food systems. It calls for partnerships that promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food waste, and ensure every family in Nigeria has access to nutritious and affordable food.”

She urged Nigerians to remain actively involved in food production, stressing that the journey toward national prosperity begins with a commitment to ensure that no citizen goes hungry.

“Let us commit to join hands today to build a nation where everyone is involved in the process of food production for a better, healthier, and more prosperous future for all,” Mrs. Tinubu added.