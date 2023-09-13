Let’s Go Back To Federalism, Says Adebanjo

The leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has reiterated that Nigeria should change its constitution to a federal system if the nation is desirous of moving forward.

Adebanjo, who spoke as a guest at the Goke Omisore Annual Lecture, which was held at the Muson Center, Lagos on Tuesday, said that the root cause of the nation’s problem is her failure to embrace federalism and regional autonomy.

The theme of the lecture is; “SouthWest Regional Integration: The DAWN Commission Approach,” and it was organised by Voice of Reason, established by the late Goke Omisore.

While saying that the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission was begging the question, the elder statesman said that the nation has not surpassed the efforts of her past leaders in any way.

Adebanjo stressed that the colonialists brought the nation together without the consent of the people, saying that the Yorubas didn’t want to dominate and that they don’t want others to dominate them.

He stated that the late premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo told the colonial masters that they could not rule Nigeria with a unitary system of government, which he said has now become the bane of the country.

“All the theories that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo propounded are still practicable today. Let us forget self-aggrandizement and see ourselves as one.

“The new President of Nigeria should change this constitution to the federal system, where each region would develop at its own pace,” he said.

Earlier in his lecture, the keynote speaker at the event, Mr Seye Soneye, who spoke on the topic “The preferred place: seven proposals to rebuild the Yoruba commonwealth,” said that almost everything that binds the Yorubas together as a people is in a state of flux.

Oyeneye expressed regret that the Yorubas are failing to transfer their language to their children, adding that their traditional institutions are daily subjected to mockery on social media.

According to him, before now, any Yoruba Oba would command respect from any Yoruba man or woman, but today, an Oba is likely to command respect only from the people of his domain, saying that this is even changing.

“Against the Yoruba dictum of “Oba ba lorii oun gbogbo,” we now have Obas who are saying – whether explicitly or implicitly – that only adherents of certain religions are their people.

“Perhaps, as a result of the diminishing impact of the custodians of our culture, the Yoruba culture, particularly, the ethos of Omoluabi, is fading into a glorious past.

“We also have the rise of religious consciousness, perceived infidelity of political leaders to the terms of Social Contract, and most especially the creation of States as Nigeria’s federating units to blame for our weakening nationalism,” he said.

The strategic management expert recalled that the cultural diet that the people grew up on is that religion in Yorubaland is a private affair, but that they have now brought religion into public affairs.

He stated that the people now prefer to see themselves as Muslims or Christians, rather than as Yoruba and that they see themselves as people from different states, rather than as Yorubas.

He said: it is becoming a taboo to appoint someone who is not indigenous to a state into a political position, no matter how deserving the person is.

“The shocking part is that even within some States in the Southwest region, we now discriminate between the ‘home based’ and the “Lagos based”.

“The ‘home based’ team believe they are more deserving of political appointments than their kinsmen who are “Lagos based”.

“We are all witnesses to these anomalies among us and they reinforce what I said earlier that we cannot rely solely on our common language, history and geographical location as the binding force of Yoruba nationalism,” he said.

He advised that the Yorubas need to examine what is wrong with their nationalism and be deliberate in making it stronger.

He then suggested five proposals for rebuilding the Yoruba Commonwealth.

These he gave as investing in ancestry, promoting cultural democracy, and investing in education to produce the most resourceful young ones.

Others he said are developing social capital as an engine for wealth creation and creating social institutions that promote the Yoruba value system.

Three prominent Yoruba sons and achievers; Mr Tope Fasua, Dr Segun Aina and Mr Olusoji Awogbade later formed a panel of discussants on issues affecting the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a country.