Let’s Get It On, Tyson Fury Reacts As Anthony Joshua Beats Ngannou

Tyson Fury has reacted to Anthony Joshua’s Saudi Arabian Friday night triumph over Francis Ngannou.

In the opening round, Joshua stunned the former UFC heavyweight champion with a vicious right hand, capping an impressive performance against the Cameroonian.

Although Ngannou was able to stand again, Joshua ended the fight by flooring him with two more powerful blows.

But Fury, who was observing from the ring, praised Joshua for an outstanding performance.

Fury said: “Me and Usyk have got an undisputed world heavyweight championship coming up.

“He [Joshua] just had a show fight in Saudi Arabia, which is fantastic for the show, but for the actual real boxing, it is me and Usyk who fight for the number one and number two position for the undisputed championship of the world.

“So that [the fight with AJ] is on the back burner for now. Great performance from AJ, fantastic, but unfortunately I have got bigger fish to fry in Usyk on May 18 and then we have a rematch in October.

“So, after that, if he is still available, and I’m still available, let’s get it on.”