Let’s Embrace Problem-Solving Education, Not Mere Degrees – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has emphasized that it is no longer sufficient for Nigeria’s educational institutions to produce graduates with degrees alone, without equipping them with problem-solving skills.

Speaking on Thursday at a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education, Abbas said the nation’s institutions must produce solution providers who can drive innovation and national development.

“In an era characterised by global competitiveness and rapid technological evolution, it is no longer sufficient for our educational institutions to produce mere degree holders without problem-solving skills,” he said.

“They must produce solution providers—individuals armed with the skills and knowledge required to drive innovation and catalyse development.”

The public hearing focused on three key bills: the establishment of a Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, and two proposed amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act, CAP F17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

According to Abbas, the bills aim to democratise access to quality education in science, vocational training, creative arts, entrepreneurship, and business development.

“The vision they advance is that of a society where education is not merely an academic pursuit but a vital engine for economic revitalisation, upward mobility, and sustained national advancement,” he added.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Fuad Laguda, said the bills will enable Nigerians to acquire knowledge and skills across various disciplines, including the social sciences, humanities, technology, and entrepreneurship.

He explained: “The first bill seeks to establish a Federal College that will promote entrepreneurship studies and empower Nigerians—particularly the people of Borno State—with modern skills to enhance employability, job creation, and future success.”

“The second bill proposes amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act to improve the operations, efficiency, and effectiveness of polytechnics nationwide.”

“The third bill is focused on the strategic enhancement of the statutory functions of polytechnics in Nigeria, enabling them to offer hybrid courses that award both National Diploma (ND) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degrees.”

Also speaking, Hon. Usman Balami, sponsor of the bill to establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition in Hawul, Borno State, said the alarming rate of youth unemployment must be urgently addressed.

He noted that the proposed institution will play a key role in economic development and job creation in the region.

“The College will offer comprehensive training programs designed to equip individuals with a diverse range of skills essential for self-employment and economic independence,” Balami said.

