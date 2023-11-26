Let’s Come Boldly Unto Grace Throne To Obtain Mercy – Diocesan Bishop

The Diocesan Bishop of Ife, Rt Rev. Olubunmi Akinlade, has asked Chris – tians to come boldly unto the throne of grace that they may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need. Akinlade stated this during the 100 Years Thanksgiving Anniversary Service of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ayegbaju, on Sunday, in Ile-Ife.

He commended the past Royal Fathers Late Ooni Ademiluyi, late Ooni Adesoji Aderemi, Late Okunade Sijuwade and present Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II since 1923 till date for the pivotal role they played. According to him, Jesus Christ has shed His Blood for the remission of the sins of humanity, saying that Jesus faced the challenges of the world as we do.

The cleric explained further that by coming to the throne of grace and redeemed through His Blood, no sacrifice is needed again, for Jesus has finished it on the cross. He charged them to cast their burden upon Christ for He cares for them. During the Presentation of award, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, charged all to be well behaved for them to be remembered for good, for all will died one day.

The Church Patron, Chief John Odeyemi, appreciated God for the opportunity given to him and other members of the Church to witness the Centenary anniversary. The Church Patron called on the members to emulate the past heroes of the Church by contributing their quota to the growth and development of the Church and Gospel at large.

One of the awardees, Rt. Rev.Oluranti Odubogun, thanked God for preserving the Church and did not allow the gate of hell to prevail. Odubogun charged the members to be steadfast, prayerful, follow the footsteps of Christ, to love and have compassion on their neighbours. He appreciated the Church authority for deeming it fit to award him while admonishing the Church management to ensure the continuity of the good gesture.

The Chairman, Centenary Anniversary Planning Committee, Sen. Segun Bamigbetan, acknowledged God and appreciated all that graced the occasion. Bamigbetan called on the members to continue working for the Lord, for they would reap it when time comes.