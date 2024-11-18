Let’s Build Ondo Together, Aiyedatiwa Tells Opposition Parties

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged opposition parties in the state to join hands with him to develop the state together.

Aiyedatiwa’s call came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared him the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

NAN reports that Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes, while Ajayi scored 117,835 votes across the 18 local government areas of the state. The governor was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Aiyedatiwa while promising to run an all-inclusive government, commended INEC and the security agencies and other stakeholders involved in the election for a job diligently done.

He also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing exemplary leadership by ensuring a level-playing ground in the just-concluded election.

Aiyedatiwa later dedicated his victory firstly to God and secondly to the memories of his former boss, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

As your governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress.

“We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear state. “I therefore want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and to invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people.

“Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children and our communities,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after the official declaration of results, APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, said the plot to take over Oyo and Osun states had started.

