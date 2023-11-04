…Let’s Build, Not Belittle, BUA Fires Back

In a swift response, the BUA group last night replied to the accusation levelled against it by the Management of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL). In a statement, BUA said it is imperative to revisit history, a history not of rivalry but of resilience; not of enmity, but of endurance so as to appreciate how the bitter rivalry started. According to the group, BUA may share the marketplace, but not malice, saying that they have nothing to do with Dangote’s self-inflicted crisis.

It insisted that Mr. Dangote and his group should “let us build, not belittle; let us cultivate, not conquer.” The statement reads: “It’s with a profound sense of responsibility and a heavy heart that we address the claims and very cheap atDangote in a recent 7-page editorial following months of sponsored campaigns of calumny against us using third-party platforms. “To put things in perspective, it’s imperative to revisit history, a history not of rivalry but of resilience; not of enmity, but of endurance.

“In August 1991, a young BUA was doing its commodities trading business just as Nigeria faced a scarcity of sugar. As sugar was scarce, BUA was lucky to be one of the few with any stock for sale, and we stood prepared to supply the nation’s needs as best as our stock could. “It was during this period Aliko Dangote approached us to purchase sugar. If only we knew he was setting the first of many traps in our business history.

“He gave us a Société Generale Bank of Nigeria Cheque, which bounced upon presentation to the bank. “Unknown to us, this was a ruse that would lead to a court-sanctioned freeze of our assets orchestrated by Dangote. For three agonising months, our accounts were garnisheed, warehouse shuttered, and our spirit tested. Yet, from the ashes of deceit, BUA survived.” It added: “Fast forward a few years later, we decided that since we were making good progress in our various businesses, we should open a sugar refinery.

“We approached one Usman Dantata (now late), Aliko Dangote’s uncle, and leased his NPA waterfront land (4.5 hectares) at the Tin can Island port, ‘Polo House’. “We took the land, signed an agreement with the consent of NPA, and paid all applicable dues. Dangote waited until our contractors and equipment had been mobilised to the site, then he went to former President Obasanjo. “President Obasanjo had the land revoked entirely and gave the lease to Dangote.

As a result, even his uncle lost the land. BUA was only given 24 hours to vacate the land.” The group said it took BUA over a year to get an- other land, adding that its survival as a business, “especially our Lagos sugar refinery is a legacy handed to us by a loving father who, seeing his son’s distress, did what only the noblest and kindest of hearts could do. “With unwavering faith, our Chairman’s late father—may his soul rest in eternal peace—handed him the land on which our Lagos Sugar Refinery stands today.”