Let’s Build A Brighter Future For NASoW, Lagos –Chairperson

The newly inaugurated chairperson of the Nigerian Association of Social Workers, Lagos State chapter, Mrs Modupeola Sahid-Adebambo has urged the members of the association to work together with the executive to build a brighter future for the association in the state.

Sahid-Adebambo also advised the members to work with her executive to enhance the association’s image and professional reputation through positive change by prioritising honesty, integrity, and purpose-driven decision-making.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new executive of NASoW on Friday at its secretariat at the Rehabilitation Centre, Isheri-Lagos, Sahid-Adebambo further promised to empower members by creating opportunities for growth and development, as well as build a strong partnerships by fostering collaborations that will be beneficial to the association.

She said: “The growth of any association is in the hands of her members, through wholehearted participation and commitment.

We have an obligation to play our individual parts in order to achieve our collective goals.

“It is therefore my hope that all hands will come on deck to achieve these goals.

“Irrespective of past misgivings, the time is now for us all to come together as one to fulfill our yearnings of fast-tracking the progress of our association.

“The task ahead is onerous, but I have confidence in our collective ability to come together to promote the dignity of our profession.

“The work ahead will require unity, innovation, and an unshakeable belief in the values of our profession.

“Let us embrace collaboration over competition, solutions over silence, and action over apathy.

“Together, let us move forward, empowered by our mission, inspired by our shared vision, motivated by our commitment to humanity, and anchored by the belief that social justice is not just ideal, but a responsibility.”

The chairperson added that as social workers, they are agents of change, saying that in a world that often turns a blind eye to inequality; they have chosen to step forward and be voices for the voiceless, give hope to the hopeless and give strength to the vulnerable.

Also sworn-in at the event were the Vice Chairperson, Mrs Kafayat Bakare, General Secretary, Mrs Lilian Anyebe, and Assistant General Secretary, Mr Olusegun Okusanya.

Others are Financial Secretary, Mrs Martha Olaiya, Auditor, Mr Idris Adio, Programme Officer, Mr Olufemi Silas, and Public Relations Officer, Mrs Tessy Ozobialu.

The rest are Welfare Officer, Mrs Oluwakemi Oguntoyinbo, Treasurer, Mr Saheed Dabiri, and ex-officio member, Mrs Morayo Laminisa.

