Let’s all turn spiritual to end banditry, says Yari

Former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari has called on people turn to pray to God to end banditry. Yari made the appeal yesterday after distributing o N20,000 to 174,000 destitute in his Talata Mafara residence.

He said: “Imagine how most of the people are running ungodly lives in the society, they lack human feelings, they stopped being good even to their families and neighbours, to the employers and both the governments, religious and traditional leaders. “Should we all drop wickedness and other religiously prohibited attitudes, I am certain that Almighty Allah will seize over his punishments we are currently suffering in our dear state and nation at large.” The Senator lamented the hardship in the country. Yari said the money is aimed at alleviating the hardship in the state.