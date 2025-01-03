Let Your Mosques Serve As Learning, Research Centers, Says Scholar

Share

Muslims have been urged to turn mosques to research centers, where people can learn many things as it is done in some foreign countries.

This was stated by Dr Saheed Timehin of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University, Ojo as a guest speaker at the commissioning of Division 7 Central Mosque, Magodo, Lagos Branch over the weekend.

Dr. Timehin spoke on the topic “The Role of Mosques As Centres For Education And Social Engagement” at the event hosted by Jama-At-UlIslamiyya of Nigeria at 13, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa Street, Magodo, GRA Phase 2, Shangisha, Lagos.

The Commissioning was also used to launch a fund raising of N500 million for J.I.N International Schools, Magodo, Lagos. The Special Guest of Honour at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, who was represented by Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewanju Layode, Commissioner for Home Affairs, commended the Jama-At-Ul-Islamiyya of Nigeria on the project, while promising to continue to promote the Islamic religion in the state.

Dr Timehin said further in his speech that many Muslims don’t take care of mosques, adding that a scholar once said that it is better to believe in life after death and that if there is no life after death, then one will continue to sleep. “It is safer to believe that there is God and ensure that you have a good relationship with Him.

“The relationship should be that between a slave and the master. If you are not happy with God, go out of the sky and stop breathing his air.

“All mosques belong to God and it is a place dedicated to worshipping God no matter the name given to it. It should be a research center.

“A Muslim can pray anywhere he wants, but the place where Muslims gather that we call mosque must be a place to remember God. “It is not where you talk about yourself, it is about God. Here, in Yorubaland, we don’t have a better understanding of mosques.

“They think it is a place to compete with money. It is where you fear God. It is the first school, it was where Prophet Muhammed taught people,” he said. The scholar stressed that a mosque is not just about religion, and that the first university in the world started from a mosque.

Dr Timehin said that in those days, all mosques had libraries, classrooms and that scholars lived there. He added that it was a place for Muslims to resolve issues, adding that the first parliament in Islam started from a mosque.

According to him, everything was done in the mosque, saying that all the mosques in Arab countries are being taken care of by people.

He said that a mosque should be opened 24 hours a day, but that they close mosques now because of the way people behave. “A mosque should be revered. We can do all sorts of learning in a mosque.

In Iraq, all their mosques have libraries and all the Imams have offices. The Imam should have visiting hours to attend to people.

“We should have all these in our mosques. Mosques are known for good things generally. “We don’t even get good messages in many mosques these days. An Imam should be able to talk to anybody. “

