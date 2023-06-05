Let Us Begin Process Of Healing PDP, Embrace Unity – Makinde Urges Stakeholders

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria to put aside their differences and work towards the unity of the party.

According to a press statement made available to New Telegraph by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the governor made the appeal during the ongoing retreat organized by the party for elected officials in Bauchi, Bauchi State, saying that, going forward, the process of healing the party must begin immediately.

The governor urged party members to put aside issues capable of causing division in the party as a result of the in-fightings that occurred during the general elections and embrace peace.

The governor said, “Well, I want to point out that we went through a grueling election, and whether we want to admit it or not, we have issues amongst ourselves during the elections. But, you know what, the healing process has to start and it must start now.”

Makinde, while saying that the party must be forward-looking, admonished the governors to stand strong and continue to play a stabilizing role in the affairs of the party, stressing that: “We must focus on things that will unite us. We must, as a matter of urgency, be forward-looking. We have to tell ourselves the home truth.

“One thing I can say is that the governors of the PDP, who are present here, I will say that the governors are willing, ready, and able to play a stabilizing role in this party.

“Let me conclude by saying that government will come and go but our country will remain. And, as a responsible opposition party, we must, where it is required, do things in the interest of this country. This is because if there is no Nigeria, there is no us.

“So, it is safer to offer a chance that offers itself and extemporize the procedure to fit it, rather than making plans, mature and waiting for an opportunity to use that plan,” he stated.