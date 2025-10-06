New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
Let Them Enjoy Fruit Of Their Labour On Earth, Ajadi Urges Govt

As teachers throughout the World celebrate their Day yesterday being October 5, a South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has called on both the federal and the state governments to improve the living conditions of teachers across the country.

Ajadi who rejoices with the teachers on their special day, dismissed the notion that teachers’ rewards is in heaven, saying governments at all levels should ensure that teachers’ are adequately rewarded while on earth.

World Teachers’ Day is an international Day held annually on 5 October to celebrate the work of Teachers.

Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of recommendation by the International Labour Organization, (ILO) and the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO).

