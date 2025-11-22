His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo (Agada IV), the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State, has once again advised that petrol stations should be established in all the creeks of Bayelsa State to enable locals to buy the product at an affordable price, like those in the far North and far East.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, maintained that it is a misnomer for those outside the region where crude is harnessed to buy the finished product at a lesser rate while those living and bearing the brunt of oil pollution, buy the products at a very exorbitant rate because the cost of getting the product to their is always very high.

Dakolo said: “If you go to our Local Government Areas, you won’t see any standard Petrol Station. I mean, if you go to communities outside where we have roads, you won’t find any standard filling station. It means that the people of Foropa have been buying Petroleum Products at a higher-than-normal price from the beginning of time to date.

“Also, the people of Ogboinbiri have been buying Petroleum Products at a higher than normal price from the beginning of time till date everywhere in the Creek.

“Which means that everything we buy is also higher than the normal price because, if people in Sokoto buy at the normal price, and people in Zanfara, normal price, people in Kebbi and even people in Anambra, normal price, why should Bayelsa buy twice or thrice that normal price.

“Nigeria should understand that all of that is going on with respect to Oil and Gas is because there are no deliberate efforts towards ensuring that Naira and Kobo are flowing in the Creeks. When there are no Petrol Stations in a place where you have Oil Wells, Manifold and so on, what do you think will happen?

He argued that if the Federal Government wants to come and collect oil, she will know that root, “but when you cook the oil and refine it, I now have to buy it at such a price. It is not normal.

He continued:” In fact, this is a major problem in the entire country because those who have the oil do not have access to the refined products. So once that is adjusted, prices will normalise, and then the environment will be clean and there will be no pollution anymore.

He complained that for seventy years, the international oil companies didn’t care. The pollution of our environment continued because of the way the IOCs have been doing business in our land, adding that “they should give Ijaw People filling stations in every community in Ijaw Land.

“When you carry a tanker of fuel from any refinery at normal price to Yenagoa, for you to take it to Koluama, you offload into a barge, and you will pay for the barge, and you take it to Koluama and offload it for a fee. So, you can’t buy at the same price. And that is why I’m speaking this, so that we democratise the process.

“There is no reason why Petroleum Product will be cheaper in the Desert and then it is not cheap in Brass, Nembe and Koluama.” He said.