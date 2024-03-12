Let New Minimum Wage Commensurate With Cost Of Living, NLC Tells FG

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led government to ensure that the new minimum wage proposal is in line with the current cost of living in order to ameliorate the economic hardship.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero made the call at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Abuja.

Recall that at the public hearing of the North-Central minimum wage bargaining committee, the NLC had proposed N709,000 as the new national minimum wage.

However, N447,000 was the amount proposed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to be considered as the new national minimum wage.

New Telegraph reports that April marks the expiration of the present N30,000 minimum wage enacted by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on the development on Monday, Ajaero bemoaned the fact that the nation’s economic woes had turned labourers into vagrants.

He said, “Food has become so scarce that Nigerians have become scavengers and resorting to raiding food trucks and warehouses for food. If those in government cannot see the danger in what is happening, we see it and must ensure that government fulfils its duties to the people.

“We are increasingly going hungry in our father’s land and cannot continue in this destitution. The greatest unifier and mobiliser of a people is hunger, so, it is common when those in government to assume that somebody is sponsoring people who are protesting because of hunger.

“If anybody is arousing the people, it is those in government whose policies have impoverished the people and stripped them of those values that make them human beings. “The looting of food trucks and warehouses is what you get when this happens. Unless something is done, this may unfortunately escalate. We pray it does not. “Those who, therefore, think that they can stop us from this divine mission with their threats and violence should think twice. We cannot be cowed. We cannot surrender our natural mandate to powers and agents of poverty and emasculation. We are not after anybody’s job but we must insist that the instruments of governance must be used for the greater good of the people and not to wreck their lives.

“We must insist that any political calculation that does not put the lives of Nigerians first fails abysmally and is totally unacceptable. The people of Nigeria must have to survive first so that Nigeria can survive before we begin to talk about 2027. “We must all work together to build power which we can use for successful engagement with those who are in charge of the various corridors of power in our dear nation. Nigerians look up to us and we must not fail them. “We in the NLC, which includes your acting president and Deputy President of Congress, Comrade Ado Sani Minjibir, will always court and cherish your support to build the necessary structures that will make the NLC stronger, thus challenge the vicissitudes of the nation’s current socioeconomic realities.”