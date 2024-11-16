Let Me Inherit Your Fanbase If You Retire, Ruger Begs Wizkid

Share

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has appealed to his colleague, Wizkid, to allow him to inherit his fanbase whenever he retires from music.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Wizkid has one of the most dogged fanbase in Africa, popularly known as Wizkid FC.

In a post via his X page on Saturday, the ‘Bounce’ crooner pleaded with Wizkid to will his fanbase to him if he decides to quit music, and if his son, Zion, is also not interested in making music.

He wrote, “@wizkidayo if you ever decide to not do music again, and Zion no wan do music Slsef, pls write my name Ruger as the person to inherit your fanbase in your music will.”

Wizkid has yet to respond to Ruger’s request.

