Let Democratic Principles Guide Your Decisions, Stakeholders Urge Lagos APC

Community leaders and residents of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State have urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to uphold democratic principles in its decision-making ahead of the July 12 local government elections.

At a press conference, , the stakeholders voiced strong opposition to what they described as the imposition of a chairmanship candidate, calling it undemocratic and a betrayal of the people’s trust.

The protest was sparked by the alleged imposition of Lukmon Agbaje as the APC flag bearer for the LCDA, despite the performance and popularity of the current chairman, Mr. Ladi Oluwaloni.

One of the community leaders, Mrs. Busola Dada, described the development as a clear departure from democratic ideals.

“We gather here today not out of anger, but out of a burning love for justice, fairness, and truth,” she said. “We are not against the party, but we stand against injustice, imposition, and political marginalization—especially when it comes at the expense of competence, performance, and the popular will.”

Dada highlighted the achievements of the incumbent chairman, who she said had revitalized the council’s administration within just two months in office. According to her, Mr. Oluwaloni restored prompt salary payments, improved staff welfare, and boosted civil service morale. She also pointed to a sustained environmental sanitation campaign in Ayobo, Megida, Baruwa, and Ipaja, including the clearing of illegal dumpsites and drainage channels.

“He hit the ground running. Leadership is not about occupying space, but delivering value,” she said.

Other community members echoed her sentiments. Mr. Segun Olufilo, another community leader, described the situation as unjust and appealed to the party hierarchy to reverse what he called a regressive move.

Olufilo commended the chairman’s support for market women and artisans, noting a recently launched micro-grant scheme that empowered over 500 small business owners across the LCDA.

“For the first time in a long while, a chairman has opened his doors to community stakeholders, CDAs, and religious leaders for regular feedback sessions,” he said. “Renovations have also begun at Primary Healthcare Centres, and an ambulance has been provided—clear signs that health is on his agenda.”

Seyi Martins, a youth leader in the community, questioned the rationale behind the party’s move to downgrade the incumbent to a deputy position under a candidate allegedly imposed by the party.

“How can the party relegate a performing chairman and make him deputy to someone brought in through imposition? That’s not the APC we know,” Martins said. “We appeal to the leadership to allow Mr. Oluwaloni to continue the good work he has started.”

The protesters called on the Lagos APC leadership to reconsider its decision and ensure that merit, performance, and public support—not political favoritism—guide its candidate selection process.

