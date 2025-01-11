Lest We Reverse Gains of War Against Domestic Violence in Lagos

Share

On November 29, 2021, Dr. Femi Olaleye was reported to the Anthony Village Division of the Lagos State Police Command over allegations of sexual defilement and abuse of a minor; 16 years old niece of his wife, whom he threatened will die if she revealed the atrocities.

The survivor moved in with Dr Olaleye and his family since 2019 after the demise of her grand mother, who happens to be Dr Olaleye’s mother in law.

At the police station, Dr. Olaleye admitted to the offences and made a confessional statement as well as a video confessional statement before the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station, DSP Amadin.

However, the matter was reported at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters. The Police referred the matter to the Gender Section, where Dr. Olaleye was again arrested and he repeated his confession that he actually defiled the 15-year-old girl sexually

The survivor informed the court under oath that Dr Olaleye introduced her at age 15 into pornography and later groomed her into giving him oral sex and later penetrative sex.

The case was subsequently forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), whose advice indicated that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute him.

As a result, the Lagos State Government, through the DPP, arraigned Dr Olaleye in November 2022 before the Domestic and Sexual Violence Court in Ikeja. He faced a two-count charge of defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, Dr Olaleye was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment after a year-long trial.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, in his ruling, noted the compelling evidence presented by the prosecution and described Dr Olaleye as a “dangerous offender” who showed no remorse during the trial.

The judge recalled Dr. Olaleye’s confessional statement made before his former counsel, Olalekan Guruje of Iwelumo Chambers, the Divisional Police Officer at Anthony Police Division as key evidence. Justice Oshodi stated that the defendant’s denial during the trial could not stand against the weight of the evidence.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal discharged and acquitted Dr Olaleye, citing errors in the trial court’s judgment. Justice Bada, delivering the appellate court’s verdict, described the evidence of the alleged survivor and other witnesses as “tainted” and “unreliable.”

In its response, the Lagos State Government, through the DPP, has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the appellate court’s decision.

Critical Questions Remain

Dr Olaleye’s confessional statements, made at the Anthony Police Station and before family members, raise significant concerns. How can such admissions be deemed insufficient to establish guilt?

Dr Olaleye’s past is equally troubling. He reportedly fled the United Kingdom after committing similar offences, while working at Darrent Valley Hospital in Kent and even wrote an email to his son, asking for forgiveness for his past actions.

It’s also on record various recording of videos, while he was sexually abusing female patients, which he reportedly deployed in order to blackmail them for more sexual activities.

Experts who presented their reports equally ascertained that truly the survivor was sexually abused and penetration happened and that her consistency made their jobs easier.

To also substantiate the claims, on December 5, 2021, he was admitted at a rehabilitation center named; Grace Cottage Clinic in Ilupeju, Lagos under Dr Peter Nubi, for sex addiction, a treatment he failed to complete

There are several emails from him of admittance to family members of the survivors, where he sought their forgiveness, yet, this is not compelling enough?

It’s important to note that the survivor, a minor, who was at the time under the care of Dr Olaleye, confronted him in court and maintained he abused her and penetrated her on several occasions with a stern warning not to inform anyone.

Despite these alarming revelations, he has been acquitted, leaving many wondering about the implications for justice and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

Impact on the Fight Against Domestic Violence

Lagos State has been at the forefront of the fight against domestic and sexual violence in Nigeria, achieving notable successes. However, the Court of Appeal’s decision risks undermining these efforts, potentially emboldening other predators.

The Supreme Court now holds the responsibility to thoroughly review the case and deliver justice. While the legal process must be respected, it is crucial that justice prevails to deter others from similar heinous crimes.

Dr. Olaleye’s case is a litmus test for the Nigerian judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of victims and ensuring accountability.

The public eagerly awaits the Supreme Court’s verdict, hoping it will reaffirm the progress made in the fight against domestic and sexual violence.

•Gbenga Soloki is a Lagos-based human rights activist.

