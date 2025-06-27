Lessons In Inspirational Leadership: The Ebuka Onunkwo Example

Well-meaning Nigerians from all walks of life have applauded the incorruptible Immigration officer, Prince Ugochukwu Orji who apprehended the fleeing suspected ritual kingpin from Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Orji reportedly intercepted the fugitive at the Badagry-Seme border in Lagos state while the suspect was trying to flee the country. According to the Immigration officer, the suspect attempted to bribe him with as much as N15 million, to facilitate his escape.

The officer said he rejected the mouthwatering offer and got the fugitive arrested. For resisting inducement and doing what is right, the Immigration officer who is an indigene of Abia State, got N5 million from a goodhearted Nigerian, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo.

Chief Onunkwo, who is an industrialist, philanthropist and politician, presented the cheque to the officer when he hosted him at his country home in Umuabo, Ihembosi, Anambra State.

Celebrating the officer for his courage and sense of duty, Onunkwo, who is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited, expressed joy that Nigeria still has men of honour.

He used the opportunity to call on the Nigerian government and NIS to recognise and reward Orji with a well-deserved promotion, noting that such commendable actions must not go unnoticed.

Ugochukwu Orji stood in the gap when it mattered. In a system where many are tempted to sell their conscience, he chose to uphold the law. “Seahorse is giving him N5 million not just to appreciate his bravery, but to encourage a culture of truth and accountability in our nation.

“Let this be an example to others – that honesty is not only possible in this country, but it also pays. “Our system must start celebrating people who choose integrity over impunity,” said Onunkwo, who is a leading All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for the vacant Anambra South senatorial seat in the National Assembly.

Given this background, I wish to use this opportunity to say a few things about the import of what Onunkwo has done in relation to the urgent need to mentor the younger generation in Nigeria and instil the virtue of integrity in them through inspirational leadership.

Please I crave the indulgence of my readers to quote Kerry Kennedy, the niece of former United States President, J.F. Kennedy and daughter of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Kerry, an American lawyer, author and human rights activist, described a mentor as “someone with a willingness to help others, who has a capacity to inspire, a determination to work hard, a clear sense of vision, an inspiring purpose, a deep sense of integrity and an appreciation of joy.”

In my opinion, Onunkwo not only falls under Kerry Kennedy’s definition of a mentor, but has also demonstrated leadership by example, which is very rare to find in the country.

Across different sectors in Nigeria today, we have many leaders who do not live by example. This absence of exemplary leadership is one of the major contributors to the socio-economic challenges facing Nigeria today. Hence, if we have leaders like Onunkwo who inspire integrity in the country, most of these problems are going to be addressed urgently.

Let us look at corruption for instance. Late Chinua Achebe diagnosed “leadership” as Nigeria’s main challenge in his seminal 88-page book, “The Trouble with Nigeria,” published in 1983.

Achebe argued that: “To hold any useful discussion of corruption, we must first locate it where it belongs – in the ranks of the powerful.” Experts, such as renowned criminologist and sociologist, Professor Etannibi Alemika, have also blamed the systemic poor governance and system corruption for the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria.

Nobody knows the number of Nigerians who would have been buried alive for ritual purposes in future if the Immigration officer had taken the N15 million bribe and allowed the suspected ritual killer to escape from the country.

Therefore, Nigeria urgently needs more leaders in the frame of Onunkwo who recognise the importance of promoting the culture of truth and accountability in the country. The country is yearning for leaders with strong commitment to the culture of integrity, honesty, hard work and excellence in the public service.

These are the keys to the success of any nation. Whether we want “Change” or “Next Level” or “Renewed Hope,” it must start with ethical re-orientation, which is exemplified in Onunkwo’s N5 million largesse to the honest Immigration officer who apprehended the suspected killer native doctor. Nigerians should be made to understand that honesty is rewarding.

Before now, Onunkwo’s company, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited, located in Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA, is reputable in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world in 2020 and a nationwide lockdown was declared by the Federal Government, to contain the disease, the company, as part of its SCR, donated N10 million worth of food items to all towns in Ekwusigo LGA, to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on the populace.

For over two decades, his foundation, the Ebuka Onunkwo Foundation, has consistently rendered educational support to communities in Ekwusigo LGA, including the payment of WAEC and NECO fees for over 700 students annually.

His ground-breaking philanthropy in the Anambra State also includes the award of N10 million scholarships to 50 students from the state in tertiary various institutions, donation of a bus to the Biochemistry Department of the state-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) and consistent support for his alma mater, COOU’s alumni partnership projects with huge sums of money.