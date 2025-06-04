Lessons In Ethics, Leadership And Institutional Reform

Share

“Contemplative Footsteps: From Colonial to Republican Nigeria” is a thoughtful and richly layered memoir by Professor Shima K. Gyoh, a distinguished Nigerian medical doctor, administrator, and reformer.

Spanning over 500 pages and structured into 18 chapters, the book chronicles not only a personal journey but also Nigeria’s transition from colonial rule through military dictatorship to republican democracy.

It is both a private reflection and a public record, narrated by a man who actively shaped and observed the evolution of the Nigerian state.

The memoir begins with the author’s early years in Gboko, where he was nurtured in the values of Tiv society. Through stories of family, village life, and schooling, the author offers insight into the cultural and moral foundations that defined his life.

These early chapters (1 and 2) reveal the emotional and philosophical grounding of a man committed to service, learning, and ethical leadership.

His admission to Government College Keffi introduced him to structured education and colonial discipline. Influential figures like Mr. Robert Harvey Lewis and a national essay prize that took him to England expanded his worldview.

In Bath and later at King’s College, Durham University, Gyoh encountered the challenges of studying abroad while building a firm foundation in medicine and public ethics (chapters 3-5).

Chapter 6 covers his medical training and early career. Gyoh shares his experience of hospital life, clinical discipline, and the loss of his brother Kaimom.

On returning to Nigeria, he worked at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital and later at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

These years were crucial for Nigeria’s post-independence health system, and Gyoh’s reflections reveal the tensions between colonial legacies and national aspirations.

Chapters 7 and 8 describe his tenure in government under the mili – tary regime, first as Commissioner for Establishments and Information, and later as Commissioner for Health in Benue State.

He details the policy challenges and administrative dilemmas of working under authoritarian rule, offering a balanced perspective shaped by ethics, experience, and reformist zeal.

In Chapters 9 and 10, Gyoh discusses his appointment as DirectorGeneral of the Federal Ministry of Health under both military and civilian governments. Here, the memoir becomes particularly rich in policy insight.

He examines institutional inertia, donor relations, health tourism, and political interference, reflecting the complex demands of high-level public service.

His work on the DFID-funded Benue Health Fund Project and the revival of NKST Hospital Mkar (Chapters 11 and 12) demonstrate his belief in community-centered healthcare and faith-based initiatives.

These chapters are inspiring, showing how leadership and vision can transform local institutions despite limited resources.

Chapter 13 recounts his service with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, including a regulatory crisis in 2004. Gyoh upholds professional ethics and transparency as non-negotiable principles of governance.

In Chapter 14, he reflects on his work on several national committees, contributing to healthcare planning, inter-professional collaboration, and public-private partnerships.

Chapter 15 addresses his role in establishing the College of Health Sciences at Benue State University. Despite political challenges, including what he calls a “fake commissioning,” he remained committed to institutional integrity and the development of quality medical education.

The final chapters (16 to 18) shift toward personal and philosophical reflections. Gyoh discusses his involvement with medical charities such as ARSPON and the Society for Family Health, and reflects on religion and conscience.

His spiritual journey is described with honesty, rejecting blind dogma in favor of moral reflection. The final chapter, “Patriotism Eluding Nigeria,” is a powerful critique of the country’s leadership, civic decay, and lost ideals.

It serves as both a lament and a call to national renewal. What makes “Contemplative Footsteps” exceptional is its seamless fusion of personal experience with institutional and national history.

Professor Gyoh writes not just to remember but to question, to educate, and to inspire. His prose is modest yet sharp, his tone principled and humane. The book is as much about Nigeria as it is about one man’s journey through its changing landscape.

Although the book is well-structured and well-printed, the publisher’s name is not stated, and there are few instances of formatting inconsistencies and typographical errors.

These are minor errors that could be easily corrected in the next edition. Overall, “Contemplative Footsteps” is a vital contribution to Nigeria’s political and professional history.

It offers lessons in ethics, leadership, and institutional reform. More than a memoir, it is a moral testament, an invitation to service, introspection, and the pursuit of integrity. It deserves wide readership among scholars, students, public servants, and all who care about Nigeria’s future.

